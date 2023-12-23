If you were wondering where that meme of the Duchess of Sussex's angry face came from, a video of the exact moment has gone viral again.

You’ve likely seen the meme on social media of Meghan Markle looking furious during an event with her mother, Doria Ragland, and Prince Harry. But many don’t know the context behind it and what made the duchess angry at that moment.

Here’s more on the meme referred to as Meghan’s “death stare” that is going viral again.

Video of Meghan giving the ‘death stare’ when she’s interrupted

The video, which was recently uploaded to TikTok, is titled “That’s the real Megan! She forgot that she was on camera.” It shows Prince Harry’s wife speaking before she is interrupted mid-sentence by her mom and that is why Harry’s wife was so upset.

The 21-second clip has over 55,000 views and hundreds of likes. It’s also garnered more than 100 comments from users discussing the expression on the duchess’s face that has become an internet meme.

Meghan Markle meets members of the public on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle after viewing flowers and tributes to Queen Elizabeth II | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

“Omg that’s quite the look,” one user wrote. While another observed: “Omg that stare she gave her mother. And the constant blinking afterwards.”

A third user posted: “She was raging,” while a fourth agreed saying: “You can feel the rage racing throughout her body.”

Another chimed in noting: “Harry’s wife looks so angry she could spit nails!” And a sixth person said: “The anger in her face just because her mother interrupted her mid-flow. I would not have wanted to be her mother when they got back in the car.”

Others discussed what would have happened to them if they had given their mother that look.

“If I gave my mum a look like that, my eyes would still be looking for the rest of my face,” one person commented.

Another wrote: “My dad would’ve poked my eyeballs out with forks if I even had the thought to look at my mom like that.” And a third said: “My mum would never ignore a look like that from me, I’d have received a dressing down no matter who I was in front of!”

One of Meghan’s other looks has become an internet meme as well

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Wedding of Tom Inskip and the Hon. Lara Hughes-Young in Jamaica #OnThisDay in 2017 https://t.co/hOiV3HuG2E — The Royal Watcher (@saadsalman719) March 3, 2020

This wasn’t the first time one of Meghan’s “death stares” became an internet meme. Before she and Harry tied the knot, the pair attended the wedding of the prince’s good friend, Tom Inskip, in Jamaica. While pictures from that day were shared of the two smiling, there were also numerous photos posted online in which they are described as looking “bored” and “miserable.” And there are a few shots where Meghan looks downright angry.

Body language expert Jesús Enrique Rosas analyzed the photos of Harry and Meghan at that event and discussed what he noticed on his YouTube channel.

“This photographer, whoever it was, could catch on camera several moments where [Meghan] was marking her territory, not to mention giving those ‘death stares’ to the woman that was trying to have a conversation with Harry,” Rosas explained.

In one photo, Harry was talking with another woman when Meghan looked toward them. “It depicts the general attitude of both Harry and Meghan,” Rosas noted, adding that Harry displayed “a defensive position” as he leaned on the table with “his elbows really close to his body.”

He also pointed out that the woman engaged in the conversation was seen leaning over in a defensive position as well because “maybe she felt threatened by [Meghan’s] death stare.”