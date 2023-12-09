While the Duchess of Sussex's engagement ring from Prince Harry has been seen in photos countless times, some have wondered what the ring from her first husband looks like.

For months, people have been wondering why Meghan Markle hasn’t been wearing her engagement ring.

Could she be having it altered again? Is her marriage to Prince Harry in trouble? Was it lost or stolen? While everyone continues to speculate about where Meghan’s engagement ring from Harry is, we’re taking a look at the engagement ring she got from her first husband Trevor Engelson.

Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson smile on the carpert at the Anti-Defamation League Entertainment Industry Awards Dinner at the Beverly Hilton | Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Details on the ring Meghan got from Engelson when they were together

Before her fairytale wedding to the British prince, Meghan walked down the aisle with Engelson who worked as a movie producer and talent agent.

The former Suits star and producer began dating in 2004 and got engaged in 2010. The ring Engelson proposed with was a princess-cut solitaire set on a pair of thin bands of pave diamonds in platinum.

The two said “I do” on Sept. 10, 2011 at the Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios. For her wedding band, Meghan paired the ring with a simple diamond band.

When the future duchess moved to Toronto to film Suits, Engelson stayed behind in Los Angeles. While friends said he would visit his wife as often as he could they were spending a lot of time apart and Meghan decided to end their marriage. She filed for divorce in August 2013, citing “irreconcilable differences.” She also gave her ring back to Engelson but did so via mail.

Close-up of Meghan Markle’s engagement ring from Trevor Engelson as she posed on the carpet at the Anti-Defamation League Entertainment Industry Awards Dinner | Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

According to biographer Andrew Morton’s book, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, Engelson was so upset by that move that he could “barely contain his anger.”

Ninaki Priddy, who was Meghan’s best friend at the time and also her maid of honor, told Express that Engleson was surprised because any issues they had with the long distance, he thought they had worked through.

“The way [Meghan] handled it, Trevor definitely had the rug pulled out from under him,” Priddy recalled. “He was hurt.”

Priddy decided then that she no longer wanted to “associate herself” with Meghan after hearing what she had done and they haven’t spoken since.

The duchess’s second engagement ring was designed by Prince Harry

Meghan Markle shows off her engagement ring from Prince Harry whilst they pose for a photograph in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace | DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Four years later after her divorce from Engelson, Buckingham Palace announced that Meghan and Prince Harry were engaged.

In their first joint interview together following that news, Meghan showed the ring Harry designed for her. It features three stones — the center gem is from Botswana, which is a country close to their hearts, and its two smaller diamonds on the side are from Princess Diana’s personal collection.

In 2019, Harry had the ring reset. The original simple band was replaced with a thin yellow gold band set with micro-pavè diamonds.