'It was no accident that over the summer, we saw rather more of Meghan than for all of the past year,' according to an author.

Despite being recently seen returning from a weekend getaway, Meghan Markle is already well underway on her next move. According to a royal biographer, all of those Duchess of Sussex sightings in the summer weren’t by “accident.” They were supposedly a way of “maximizing plans” Meghan has for the future.

Meghan Markle’s summer appearances were ‘no accident,’ author says

As the world awaits a “relaunch” from Meghan, royal biographer Emily Andrews feels the mother of two’s already made headway. Meghan may have had a summer of fun, complete with Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and two nights of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, but the images those events produced have all been part of the “relaunch.”

“It was no accident that over the summer, we saw rather more of Meghan than for all of the past year,” Andrews said (via Mirror). “She has decided she wants to live her life much more openly.”

On one occasion, Meghan posed for a photo alongside Kelly Rowland and Kerry Washington. Others included her watching Barbie with friends, showing up on Instagram in a snap from a belated birthday lunch, attending a charity event hosted by Kevin Costner, and having dinner with Prince Harry.

“The ’relaunch’ by her new Hollywood power broker agency William Morris Endeavor has started with a series of August photographs and reports to maximize plans for a new moneymaking venture,” Andrews continued.

Meghan’s summer appearances suggest she knows her ‘commercial value’

Meghan Markle | Joshua Sammer/Getty Images

The royal author continued, saying Meghan’s “sudden willingness” to be seen publicly indicates she’s well aware of her “commercial value.” Just because she’s no longer a working member of the British royal family doesn’t mean the former Suits actor’s star power has diminished.

The so-called “Meghan Effect,” where whatever the 41-year-old wears, from clothes and shoes to jewelry, sees a spike in sales, has continued in the years since she and Harry relocated to California.

Each one of her appearances, from low-key trips to the farmer’s market in Montecito, California, to a Fourth of July parade and everything in between, have all had items painstakingly ID’d online. Recently, what Meghan’s worn has drawn attention at the Invictus Games and on a visit to New York alongside Harry.

What’s next for Meghan Markle after those summer appearances is entirely unclear besides a project at Netflix

While Meghan’s seemingly lining up her next project and her flurry of appearances over the summer were part of it, there’s no official word on what’s coming. Neither she nor her talent agency have officially announced any forthcoming solo projects.

However, that doesn’t mean there haven’t been rumblings about what’s ahead for Meghan. There’s been talk of her “Archetypes” podcast, which aired for one season on Spotify, finding a new home at Audible.

Then there’s the question of Meghan’s lifestyle blog, The Tig. Shuttered when her relationship with Harry became more serious, speculation remains years later as to whether or not she’ll revive it.

As for a return to acting, Meghan has emphatically denied making a return to the screen, save for a producer role, which leads to the only known project that lies ahead. As reported in August 2023, Harry and Meghan acquired the rights to Carley Fortune’s Meet Me At The Lake novel, which is headed for Netflix.