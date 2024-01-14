Meghan Markle missed an opportunity to 'balance between her royal background' and her 'murky entertainment career' with the 2024 Golden Globes, an expert says.

2024 has barely gotten started yet Meghan Markle’s “industry image” has already taken a hit. The Duchess of Sussex’s absence from the Golden Globe Awards wasn’t good, according to an entertainment expert. They say it’s important the 42-year-old remind the world of her “ties” to “successful projects.” Therefore, joining the mini Suits reunion would’ve been hugely “beneficial.”

4 of Meghan’s ‘Suits’ co-stars presented an award at the 2024 Golden Globes

Meghan was nowhere to be seen at the 81st annual Golden Globes on Jan. 7, 2024, but some of her Suits castmates were.

Gabriel Macht (Harvey Specter), Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen), Gina Torres (Jessica Pearson), and Patrick J. Adams (Michael Ross) walked the red carpet before reuniting on stage to present the award for Best Drama Series.

Note, it’s not confirmed whether Meghan received an invite to the 2024 Golden Globes. Per Page Six, she reportedly turned it down due to a prior commitment.

Meghan played Rachel Zane on Suits for seven seasons before leaving when her relationship with Prince Harry became more serious. (The season 7 finale marked her last appearance on the legal drama.)

Meghan further removed herself from ‘Suits’ and Hollywood by skipping the Golden Globes

The awards show gave Meghan a prime opportunity to, as entertainment expert Mark Boardman told Newsweek, remind the world of her Hollywood connections.

Namely, Suits, which has seen a resurgence in popularity since becoming available to stream in the summer of 2023.

“Meghan’s absence from the Golden Globes for the Suits reunion would undoubtedly have negatively impacted her industry image, further signaling her disassociation from the cast,” Boardman said.

“Suits is the biggest role we associate her with aside from being a former royal by marriage,” he added, explaining it’s “essential” Meghan “remains actively engaged in the entertainment community.”

And, yes, the Golden Globes are not to be missed.

“In an industry where connections and relationships are critical to success, reaffirming her ties to successful projects can be so beneficial for her career. And an invite to the Globes is not something to skip.”

‘Suits’ star Gina Torres’ Golden Globes comments about Meghan were a ‘significant faux pas’ for the royal

Meghan’s Suits co-star, Torres, who played Jessica Pearson, shared on the Golden Globes red carpet that the royal mother of two isn’t in the cast’s group chat. The reason, she explained, is because they don’t have Meghan’s phone number.

This, Boardman said, presents a challenge for the Duchess of Sussex. “This confirms the slim chance of Meghan participating in any revival or spinoff show,” he said.

“Image-wise, this is a significant faux pas,” the expert won’t on. Why? Because the creators behind the show are less likely to approach her for future projects if she is unable to be part of something that kick-started her career to a global audience.”

Furthermore, going to the ceremony is a good way for Meghan to “balance” her royal status and Hollywood career.

“Attending events like the Golden Globes on a regular basis would have given Meghan a way to balance between her royal background and her now ever murky entertainment career.”

In doing so, he added, Meghan would have a “platform for interview sound bites, besides fantastic photo opportunities.”

Calling these types of appearances “essential,” Boardman concluded that “it’s an opportunity for her to maintain a multi-faceted identity beyond her royal associations.”

Meghan last walked a red carpet in November 2023, when she went to Variety’s Variety Power Of Women event.