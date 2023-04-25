Meghan Markle’s Not Here for the ‘False and Frankly Ridiculous’ Talk About That King Charles Letter and Her Coronation Absence

Meghan Markle shut down a report she’s skipping the coronation because of a letter she once wrote to King Charles III. Ahead, details on the claims made about the Duchess of Sussex’s coronation absence and how she responded.

A report claims Meghan’s coronation absence has to do with a post-Oprah interview King Charles letter

King Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In an April 21 report, the U.K.’s Daily Telegraph claimed the Duchess of Sussex sent a letter to her father-in-law after she and the Duke of Sussex’s March 2021 Oprah interview.

Supposedly, Meghan replied to correspondence from King Charles in which he remarked on his sadness at the couple’s relationship with the rest of the royal family.

Meghan, the report claimed, told the king she didn’t plan on making accusations of racism with the royal family in the Oprah interview. Rather she wanted to engage in a discussion on unconscious bias.

Citing an insider, the Daily Telegraph reported Meghan didn’t like the Firm’s response. Which, in part, is why she’s not going to the coronation.

The outlet also reported that the letter included the name of the person who discussed Prince Archie’s skin color before his 2019 birth and that both King Charles and Meghan agreed the comment had been “an innocent observation.”

In the weeks before the report, Harry and Meghan revealed their coronation RSVP. Buckingham Palace confirmed Harry would be at the May 6 ceremony on April 12. Meanwhile, they said Meghan would remain at home in Montecito, California, with Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan Markle’s living ‘life in the present,’ wants ‘circus’ to ‘stop’



Think Meghan’s sitting around at home replaying the events of her life since meeting Harry in 2016? Think again.

In the wake of the report’s release, Meghan spoke out via a spokesperson. In three sentences, she made it clear, in no uncertain terms, that she’s fixated on the past.

“The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago,” the spokesperson said (via Los Angeles Times).

“Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous,” the spokesperson continued. “We encourage tabloid media and various royal correspondents to stop the exhausting circus that they alone are creating.”

Previously, in December 2022, a representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did something similar. Shortly after the release of their Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, a spokesperson for the couple called out the “distorted narrative” surrounding criticism of the program.

Not to mention since 2023 began, Harry’s discussed his feelings on the tabloids not only in his record-breaking Spare memoir but also in promotional interviews.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are continuing legal battles with British tabloids

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren’t just slamming the British media via statements. Since stepping back as senior royals in 2020, they’ve taken legal action. Meghan won a lawsuit in 2021 regarding the publication of a letter to her father and, as a result, received an apology.

As for Harry, he’s involved in a number of ongoing lawsuits. One of which brought him to a London courthouse in March 2023 for a case he, and other celebrities, are pursuing. The trial is set to begin on May 9 in London, just days after his father’s coronation.