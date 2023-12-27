Meghan Markle talked with David Oyelowo and Misan Harriman about Netflix's 'The After' in November 2023.

Meghan Markle quietly attended a private Netflix event near her and Prince Harry’s Montecito, California, home before Omid Scobie’s Endgame book hit shelves and drama ensued. Photos of the Duchess of Sussex have since appeared. Like Meghan’s recent stroll through Santa Barbara, the images have been dissected by a body language expert. Here’s their take on Meghan’s Netflix event appearance involving a tricky chair, a “low-key” outfit, and signs of “tension.”

Meghan led a conversation about Netflix’s ‘The After’ with Misan Harriman and David Oyelowo

Before the names of royals allegedly behind comments about Prince Archie’s skin color were revealed, and excerpts of Endgame were published, Meghan stepped out in Montecito.

In photos taken on Nov. 15, 2023, at a private residence in the seaside town where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live, Meghan spoke with her friend, photographer Misan Harriman, and actor David Oyelowo.

Titled “The After LA Tastemaker | Netflix,” the conversation centered around Harriman’s directorial debut, a nearly 20-minute short film called The After. Meghan, sitting alongside The After star and director, sat in front of a screen leading the discussion.

Meghan still looked ‘tense’ despite ‘effort’ to appear ‘poised and confident’ at the private Netflix event for ‘The After’

David Oyelowo, Misan Harriman, and Meghan Markle | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Body language expert Judi James analyzed Meghan’s movements at The After event, telling The Mirror the director style chair that the mother of two sat in presented a challenge.

“We shouldn’t underestimate the effort Meghan is putting in to look poised and confident here, but despite that, I think she still ends up looking tense,” James told the outlet.

“Director chairs are notoriously difficult to sit in, with just a small foot ledge that only works if you’re either very tall or wearing flat casual boots,” she explained.

“Meghan is neither,” James went on, “meaning her elegantly folded legs and the way her feet are positioned in her heeled shoes would have required some thought and effort.”

Meghan’s ‘unusual pose’ onstage looked far from her typical ‘coiled spring, waiting to speak’

David Oyelowo in ‘The After’ | Netflix

In addition to the chair, James examined Meghan’s “overall pose” as she spoke with Harriman and Oyelowo about Netflix’s The After.

Not only did the 42-year-old’s outfit seem “deliberately low-key” to the expert, but Meghan’s demeanor didn’t appear typical. At least for when she’s on a stage.

James described her “overall pose” as “an unusual one for Meghan when she appears on any stage,” noting how, as “such a keen and talented speaker,” Meghan is “normally showing the look of a coiled spring, waiting to speak.”

However, on this occasion, at the private Netflix event, the former Suits stars adopted a different air. Meghan appeared “purely in quiet listening mode, with not just her legs crossed in a barrier but her hands folded on her lap, too,” James said. “Her face looks thoughtful, maybe even a bit sad.”

Examining the moment Meghan unfolded her hands, the expert pointed out how the “gesture” they formed hinted at “some inner tension.”

“Her fingertips touch each other point-on here,” James said. “Which is a polite-looking precision ritual without any trace of feelings of relaxation.”

The After is now streaming on Netflix.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.