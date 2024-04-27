Meghan Markle doesn't want Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to feel 'deprived of what might have been' when they get older, a royal author says.

Meghan Markle is reportedly “terrified” history will repeat itself with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. A commentator says the Duchess of Sussex, 42, is concerned she and Prince Harry’s children will “blame” her for not having a relationship with their royal cousins.

Meghan fears Archie and Lili will someday resent her for missing out on royal life

They might’ve been born into the British royal family, but Archie and Lilibet aren’t living the royal life. They don’t spend weekends in the English countryside, sit in the royal box at Wimbledon, or summer in Scotland. Instead, they’re growing up in Montecito, California.

According to Tom Quinn, a royal author and commentator, Meghan’s concerned Archie and Lilibet will someday blame her for not experiencing royal life.

“Meghan loves the idea of having a big happy family and hates it when people describe her childhood and her family as dysfunctional,” Quinn told Mirror. “She’s terrified history is going to repeat itself.

“She is also really worried that her children will have no real relationship of any kind with their cousins George, Charlotte, and Louis,” he added.

Prince William and Kate Middleton live in Windsor, England, with their three kids. (Not far from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s former home, Frogmore Cottage.)

“A friend of the couple—one of Meghan’s few aristocratic friends from her time in the U.K.—told me Meghan does miss some aspects of life in the U.K.,” Quinn continued.

The ‘“friend,” he told the publication, also said Meghan “worries that her children will blame her if they never get to see their cousins.” Furthermore, that they’ll “feel as adults that they have been deprived of what might have been a fun and meaningful existence in the U.K. as working royals.”

Harry and Meghan left royal life and relocated to California in 2020. At the time, Archie, who is now almost 5 years old (his birthday is on May 6, 2024), wasn’t even a year old. As for Lilibet, who was born in 2021, California’s the only home she’s ever known.

Archie and Lilibet might get to see their royal cousins multiple times in 2024

Time with their cousins could be happening sooner rather than later for Archie and Lilibet. There’s a chance the children may be in England for the 10-year anniversary of the Invictus Games.

Harry is slated to speak at the May 8, 2024, event. He’s said to be eager for a family trip so they can visit relatives. However, due to security concerns, he’s reportedly considering possibly attending virtually.

If seeing their cousins doesn’t happen in May, there’s another option for Archie and Lili. They could spend time with George, Charlotte, and Louis at Balmoral.

Their grandfather, King Charles III, is reportedly considering inviting the Sussexes to the Scotland retreat. (It’s tradition that the royal family spends the last few weeks of the summer at the estate.)

The king, who is undergoing cancer treatment along with the Princess of Wales, is said to want to see Archie and Lili more. Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are reportedly “ready” for a royal getaway this summer.

Prince Harry is pushing hard for a reunion with Prince William and Kate Middleton

It seems Harry’s eager to spend time with his estranged brother and sister-in-law. Meghan is apprehensive about a potential reunion, while Harry, per OK! Magazine, “wants to fix the relationship.”

For now, the Wales family is dealing with Kate’s cancer treatment—she’s undergoing preventative chemotherapy. Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan have new Netflix shows to work on, plus American Riviera Orchard.