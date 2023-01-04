Meghan McCain Actually Has a Good Take on Nepotism Babies

Even though stan culture seems to be at a peak, there has been a growing distaste toward celebrities in recent years. Celebrities who grew up with wealth, privilege, and name recognition are the ones who draw the most criticism. While some accused of being “Nepo babies” have fought against the label, author and TV personality Meghan McCain thinks those who grew up in famous families should accept the nepotism label.

Meghan McCain called out ‘Nepo babies’

On Dec. 19, 2022, Vulture published an article analyzing the celebrities that rose to fame due to nepotism. The article drew connections between celebrities with famous parents and celebrities that came from immense wealth.

Some celebrities denounced Vulture’s piece and pushed back against the label. On Dec. 29, 2022, McCain posted on her Instagram story calling out “Nepo babies.”

“To my fellow ‘Nepo babies’ – just acknowledge your privilege, the opportunities your last name has gotten you and move on. It’s pretty simple,” she wrote.

McCain continued, “At some point talent and grit comes into play but let’s stop acting like this is in anyway a rational burden that people know who are parents are – you sound like a*******. Thank you.”

Meghan McCain is the daughter of John McCain

McCain is primarily known for her role on The View, and she was a co-host on the show from 2017 to 2021. She is the daughter of John McCain, a politician who was a U.S. senator. Since her father’s death in 2018, McCain has been outspoken about her grief and frequently mentions him.

After McCain posted on her Instagram story, pop culture fans admitted the author made a good point.

“She’s right. The whole nepo baby thing has been so ridiculous lol. I think people have an aversion to their privilege being pointed out lmao. Like just accept it and move on,” one Reddit user wrote.

“Yup, talent and grit is needed (or should be needed anyway), and of course nepo babies may feel the need to ‘prove themselves’ more, but let’s not ignore how you’re in a spot where people can notice you in the first place. She’s right,” wrote a Reddit user.

Another Reddit user wrote, “A truly refreshing take. She’s right. Just recognize how life was easier from family connections. Be humble and don’t feel too bad…we’re all obviously just jealous.”

Other celebrities pushed back against being associated with nepotism

After Vulture published its piece on nepotism in the entertainment industry, multiple celebrities spoke out. Some celebrities, like Allison Williams, took a similar stance as McCain.

“It doesn’t feel like a loss to admit it,” Williams told Wired. “If you trust your own skill, I think it becomes very simple to acknowledge.”

Other celebrities like Jamie Lee Curtis pushed back against the label.

“… there’s not a day in my professional life that goes by without my being reminded that I am the daughter of movie stars. The current conversation about nepo babies is just designed to try to diminish and denigrate and hurt,” Curtis wrote on Instagram.

Meghan McCain is right about her views on nepotism

Due to her political views, McCain was a controversial host on The View and is a controversial figure in pop culture. However, unlike some celebrities, she has never shied away from being associated with her family and is not denying her privilege in that aspect.

Even those who do not agree generally agree with McCain seem to feel her isolated point about “Nepo babies” is the right one.

“… I can’t stand her, but her take is correct,” one Reddit user commented.

There are children of famous parents who do not manage to stay in the spotlight due to not being talented enough, while others manage to make a name for themselves thanks to the privileges afforded to them.

Being a child of nepotism does not erase talent, but it makes the ability to showcase talent or find a platform much easier than the average person.

For what it’s worth, McCain understands that sentiment.