Newswoman Megyn Kelly weighs in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's behavior in a commentary which aired on GBNews.

A critic of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, newswoman Megyn Kelly, claims that the former senior royals suffer from a sense of “entitlement.” She shared her point of view regarding how she feels the couple has historically behaved, Prince Harry feeling “special,” and the future of their marriage.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Megyn Kelly in side-by-side photographs | Samir Hussein/Nathan Congleton/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly behaving in a very entitled manner, says Megyn Kelly

“All of it is about entitlement,” newswoman Megyn Kelly deduced what she perceives as the behavior of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. She weighed in on the couple’s marriage during an interview with Dan Wootton for GBNews.

“That is what Meghan Markle is about, entitlement,” Kelly claimed. “Him too.”

She continued, “The lawsuit he had in the UK was him saying, ‘I’m special, and I want the rules to be broken for me.'”

Megyn Kelly relayed a story about Prince Harry feeling ‘special’ from the time he was a young boy

According to Megyn Kelly, Prince Harry has always felt “special.” He and Prince William were treated differently than most children due to their status within the storied clan.

However, the boys’ mother, Princess Diana, always reminded her sons that their status was a privilege. Furthermore, Diana regularly exposed Harry and William to people outside the royal family as much as she could.

Kelly relayed a story she once heard regarding a trip to the United States Prince Harry, his brother Prince William and their mother, Princess Diana, took years prior. “She was always trying to show them what normal people lived like,” Megyn Kelly explained.

“She brought them into a restaurant, and they were looking at the menu,” Kelly continued. “There were specials on the menu. One of the kids, I think it was Harry, looked at her and said, ‘Are these because we’re here?'”

Kelly concluded, “It was a cute story as Diana explained that everybody gets specials. It’s not about you.”

“Honestly, she needed to keep saying that to him. It’s not about you, and it’s not about how special you are.”

The Sussex’s have to ‘work’ to get what they want, Megyn Kelly claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on October 02, 2019, in Tembisa, South Africa | Samir Hussein/WireImage

One of the most significant issues the newswoman has with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is claims they don’t want to work for what is given to them. But, she claims the couple must ‘work’ to get what they want, and their status doesn’t exempt them from that.

Megyn Kelly said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “just have to work” because “that’s not how it works” in the United States. Subsequently, “He may be English; she’s American. She knows better.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are contracted to Netflix, producing content for the streaming service as part of their $100M deal. Megyn Kelly hosts a talk show and podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, that airs daily on SiriusXM.