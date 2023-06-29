Megyn Kelly put Meghan Markle on blast after her 'Archetypes' podcast was cancelled after one season on Spotify.

Megyn Kelly used harsh words describing Meghan Markle‘s split from Spotify. Furthermore, in an interview for Paul Murray Live, Kelly believes the former Suits star and Prince Harry’s professional decisions do the advancement of their brand more harm than good.

Meghan Markle and journalist Megyn Kelly in side-by-side photographs | Simon Dawson/WPA Pool/Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Megyn Kelly claims the couple ‘don’t want to work’

Paul Murray asked Megyn Kelly about her feelings regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Right off the bat, Kelly said of the couple, “They don’t want to work.”

“It’s the same reason they left the royal family,” she continued. Thus, “They want to wear the crown jewels but didn’t want to toil away at the ribbon cuttings.”

Kelly claims a lack of overall productivity caused Meghan and Harry to leave their positions as senior royals in 2020 and move stateside. As a result, the couple relocated to California with their son Prince Archie. They have since welcomed a daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Kelly discussed the contract dissolution between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Spotify. Consequently, after signing with the service in 2020, the couple produced 13 episodes of Meghan’s podcast Archetypes and one Christmas special.

The service reportedly dropped Meghan and Harry for not generating enough new content to satisfy their contract. This news caused ire from Kelly, who couldn’t believe that more effort wasn’t put into the $20M deal by the couple.

“The fact that she couldn’t even make 12 episodes without complaining is pathetic,” said an exasperated Kelly. “Twelve episodes; I do that in two weeks!”

Megyn Kelly shared that the couple’s Spotify problem stemmed from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry having an ‘actual job’

The journalist continued her rant against the Duchess of Sussex, saying one of the issues for Harry and Meghan’s Spotify split was that it was an “actual job.” Kelly stated, “The problem is once you have an actual job, as opposed to a lifestyle website that nobody looks at, it actually requires some effort.”

Kelly discussed the “elbow grease” and preparation that goes into the formulation of podcasts. “However, the biggest offenses I heard about in the revelations this podcast failed was that she committed fraud,” she declared.

Her statement referred to news that Meghan used a producer to do the bulk of her work. Kelly shared that while sometimes one has to use a producer to do the “less important” interviews, they should never “misrepresent” they did the work themselves.

“You would never cut your own questions into the interview and pawn it off on your audience like it was yours,” Kelly said of Meghan’s reputation. “That’s grossly unethical.”

“The reason she didn’t want to do it herself is one; she’s lazy. Two, she didn’t want to talk to people who weren’t important,” Kelly concluded.

There’s one key reason Meghan Markle’s ‘Archetypes’ didn’t advance toward season two, says Megyn Kelly

Meghan Markle attends the Ripple of Hope Award Gala in Nev York, United States on December 06, 2022 | Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

It was announced in a joint statement by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Spotify that the couple and the service would mutually split. “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together,” the companies said in a statement shared by Variety.

However, Megyn Kelly claims that there was one apparent reason why Archetypes did not move forward for season two. She believes the problem lies with the Duchess of Sussex.

“No one wanted to be with her. She didn’t have the cache she had when she left the royal family, claiming racism and mental health problems,” Kelly deadpanned.

Kelly added of Meghan’s podcast skills, “She wasn’t good at it. She was acting over the top.”

Megyn Kelly has been an outspoken critic of Meghan Markle for several years. She currently hosts a podcast and talk series, The Megyn Kelly Show.