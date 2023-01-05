Melissa Claire Egan Had a Crush on a ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Co-Star

Melissa Claire Egan‘s character on The Young and the Restless is one of the most divisive in the soap. Fans have a love-hate relationship with the character of Chelsea Lawson due to her conniving ways. The actor took on the role in 2011 and has since given a near-flawless performance as Chelsea.

Her onscreen relationships have been a rollercoaster ride for fans. However, she and her husband have been married since 2013. Still, she once had a crush on her Dawson’s Creek co-star.

Melissa Claire Egan fancied one of her co-stars on ‘Dawson’s Creek’

Before her role as Chelsea on Y&R, Melissa Claire Egan appeared in several other productions. Her earliest roles include an appearance in Dawson’s Creek and One Tree Hill, which the star said she auditioned for because it was an hour away from where she studied.

In a recent YouTube interview with General Hospital‘s Maurice Bernard, Egan looked back at her time starting as an actor, revealing that she was eager to be on Dawson’s Creek because she’d watched it before. “It was epic. Everyone was so nice on the shows,” she said.

The actor told Bernard that she had a crush on one of the show’s lead stars, Joshua Jackson, who played Pacey. “I actually worked with Pacey who I kind of had a crush on at the time and he was lovely,” Egan revealed.

Bernard recalled Jackson being on ShowTime’s The Affair, to which Egan said, “I know I wish I’d been on The Affair with Joshua Jackson.” She, however, revealed she was joking before giving her husband, Matt Katrosar, a shout-out.

Egan’s career on screen and in Hollywood

Melissa Claire Egan at the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards | Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Melissa Claire Egan played a waitress in a few scenes on Dawson’s Creek, then moved on to One Tree Hill. She made her film debut in the 2005 movie Wrestling, according to IMDb. The following year, Egan appeared in her first soap opera role in All My Children, playing a runaway mother named Annie Novak Chandler. Egan had previously appeared on the show as a child playing an extra.

The actor landed a guest role in Season 6, Episode 7 of Criminal Minds playing an exotic dancer. In 2011, she announced via Facebook that she would be leaving her role in All My Children. However, she returned for a three-episode arc to wrap up her character’s storyline.

News broke on Oct. 3, 2011, that Egan would be joining the cast of The Young and the Restless in a mystery role. Her first appearance on the show involved her getting hired by Victor Newman to sleep with Billy Abbott so that he would leave Victor’s daughter alone.

Her character became a pivotal part of the plot, but on Jan. 31, 2018, the actor announced she would be leaving the long-running soap. Her character wasn’t killed off as the writers opted to leave room for her return. In April of the following year, Egan reprised her role as Chelsea and has since been playing the role.

Who is Melissa Claire Egan’s husband?

Happy Australia Day!!!?? To all our friends and all the awesome fans down unda. Such a special place!! pic.twitter.com/6Kx7JaJ0cF — Melissa Claire Egan (@MClaireEgan) January 26, 2018

Melissa Claire Egan’s character on Y&R fears solitude and can resort to any evil plan to have a man by her side. This has resulted in a tumultuous cycle of toxic relationships with men who eventually leave her. However, Egan’s love life is different from her character’s as she’s been in a healthy relationship for a long time.

According to CBS, the Y&R star and her husband, Katrosar, met through a mutual friend and instantly kicked things off. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Egan gushed about her husband, saying, “I’m a lucky chick. He’s the smartest, most loyal, most wonderful guy.” The couple got engaged in 2013 and exchanged their vows the following year in Santa Barbara, California. They welcomed their son in August 2021.