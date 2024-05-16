In a teaser for the upcoming episode, Michael's wife Angela accuses him of working with other Nigerians to scam American women.

Michael Ilesanmi is back. He and his wife, Angela Deem, make their explosive return to the 90 Day Fiancé franchise in the show’s May 19 episode.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the upcoming installment of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will address Michael’s mysterious disappearance earlier this year or the current status of his relationship with Angela. But does seem we’ll get some more insight into the state of the couple’s marriage before Michael’s arrival in the U.S. in late 2023.

Michael Ilesanmi teases return to ‘90 Day’ franchise

Angela and Michael | 90 Day Fiancé via YouTube

Earlier this year, TLC announced that Michael and Angela would be part of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 cast. But even though the new season premiered in March, they haven’t yet appeared in any episodes. That’s about to change.

“Get ready for the next episode of ‘Happily Ever After’ on TLC!” Michael wrote in a May 13 Instagram post. “Starting Sunday 19th May, mark your calendars because you won’t want to miss a minute of the excitement. Stay tuned!”

Michael’s post, along with a teaser for the upcoming episode, confirms that he and Angela weren’t fired from the show, despite rumors to the contrary. Some 90 Day fans had speculated that TLC had cut ties with the volatile couple following Michael’s strange disappearance earlier this year. After briefly going MIA in late February, Michael eventually surfaced. He allegedly told police that he wanted nothing to do with Angela and feared for his life. Angela lashed out in response.

“He planned this from the get-go. He’s a sneaky son of a b*tch,” she said in a YouTube live with 90 Day blogger John Yates, implying that Michael’s years-long relationship with her was all part of a con to get a visa that would allow him to move to the U.S.

In late April, Angela also promised that she would return to the show.

“Stay tuned,” she said during a surprise appearance on a live stream from YouTuber Auntie’s Advice. “I am not fired. I am here to tell y’all … I’m not fired. I’m coming soon. Just pay attention to the episodes closely. It was a living hell.”

Angela says she’s fed up with ‘scamming’ Nigerians in teaser for ‘90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’

The question of Michael’s true intentions is at the center of his argument with Angela in a brief teaser for the next episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? In the clip, which appears to have been filmed before Michael’s arrival in the U.S., an increasingly irate Angela accuses her husband of working with other Nigerians to take advantage of American women.

“I’ve had enough of Nigerians scamming my American women. I don’t appreciate [it]. That’s on y’alls chat,” she says as Michael shakes his head.

“If I find out Michael’s helping women be scammed, you are no way coming to my country. Period,” she says in a solo interview.

As Angela scrolls through his phone, a frustrated Michael stands up and grabs the device.

“This is my phone,” he says as he tries to wrestle the phone away from his wife.

“No, it’s mine,” she yells as Michael walks away. “Get that phone!”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC. Episodes also stream on Max.

