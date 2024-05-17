Michael Jackson was so big that he nearly turned down a $5 million endorsement deal with Pepsi. The "Thriller" superstar changed his mind when he learned one tiny detail.

Michael Jackson was so big that he nearly turned down a $5 million endorsement deal with Pepsi. The “Thriller” superstar changed his mind when he learned one tiny detail. Notably, the King of Pop had to rewrite one of his most famous songs as a jingle for the soft drink brand. While the deal could have backfired, it contributed to Jackson’s image at the time.

Michael Jackson once used Pepsi like gravy

Jermaine Jackson was a member of The Jackson 5. In his 2011 book You Are Not Alone: Michael, Through a Brother’s Eyes, Jermaine wrote about his brother’s feelings about a certain drink. “Michael didn’t drink Pepsi because he didn’t like it,” he wrote. “Which was a potential problem when [Michael’s father Joseph] lined up a $5 million Pepsi sponsorship deal, together with two television commercials that would rewrite ‘Billie Jean’ and use it as a jingle. When it was explained to Michael that he didn’t need to drink Pepsi or be filmed drinking it, he was happier to compromise.

“During the tour, there was a funny moment which would have given Pepsi executives a heart attack had they witnessed it,” he added. “Michael was in his dressing room one day when he decided to grind a can into a plate of food, poured Pepsi over all over it like gravy, and then posed for a photo: a close-up of his sequined glove presenting his ‘dish.’ If ever there was an image that summed up both his devilish humor and the difference between brand Michael and the real Michael, that might have been it.”

Why the deal was perfect for Michael Jackson

In a way, the deal made sense, regardless of Jackson’s soda preferences. In the 1980s and 1990s, Jackson was so big he became more than a pop star. He was a commercial force like no other. People didn’t buy Thriller or Bad just because they were good albums. They bought them simply to be on the same cultural page as everyone else. People who never bought records bought Thriller and Bad.

Pepsi is one of the brands that could match Jackson’s ubiquity. Most Americans have probably had a Pepsi at some point in their lives. Even Americans who don’t like soda in general have probably tried Pepsi just to see why it’s such a big deal.

In some cases, celebrity endorsements can make the celebrity seem like a hack. In Jackson’s case, it was just more evidence of his pop culture supremacy. A certain generation associated Jackson with Pepsi as much as they associated him with the Moonwalk, Peter Pan, and dancing zombies.

Pepsi made an even bigger deal with the King of Pop

According to the Los Angeles Times, Jackson made another deal with Pepsi in 1985. That deal became the most lucrative endorsement deal in the entire history of the world. Jackson was paid $50 million for pretending to like the soft drink. He said that he was thankful for such an opportunity.

Apparently, Jackson wasn’t just the King of Pop. He was the King of Marketing as well. Art and commerce can be enemies, but in Jackson’s hands, they coexisted perfectly.

Jackson didn’t like Pepsi but Pepsi sure loved him.