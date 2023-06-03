Michelle Duggar ‘Asked God’ to Soften Her Voice, Jessa Duggar Once Claimed

Duggar family matriarch Michelle Duggar is the topic of conversation due to her voice following the release of Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. Michelle’s known for her soft, childlike vocals. And Jessa Duggar once stated that Michelle “asked God” to soften her voice, especially when her mother felt anger toward her kids.

Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar | Matt McClain/ The Washington Post via Getty Images

Jessa Duggar said Michelle Duggar ‘asked God’ to soften her voice when she was angry

Michelle Duggar’s known for having a soft voice, and Duggar family followers have speculated about its validity for years. Now, with Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar at the center of controversy yet again with Shiny Happy People, viewers have questions about how she speaks.

A clip posted to Reddit shows Jessa, Joy-Anna, and Michelle Duggar together in front of a podium at an IBLP conference. The beginning of the video shows Michelle saying it’s important to “choose to be soft-spoken” when faced with anger. She then notes it’s important to “whisper,” as “a soft answer turns away wrath.”

Jessa then takes over to speak on how she felt empathy for her mother when Michelle would occasionally get upset at all of her kids. “She had realized in her own life that she had been angry and correcting harshly and not asking for God’s strength and not claiming that strength that God had there for her,” Jessa states at the podium. ” … She apologized to us kids. I was probably about 5 years old.”

“Your kids know you’re not perfect,” Jessa continues. ” … It’s really, really a powerful thing whenever a parent will stop, humble themself and say, ‘You know what, I didn’t have the right attitude here.'”

“But also, whenever she’d feel those feelings of anger or frustration when kids weren’t doing what she asked them to do, she asked God to give her the grace to lower her voice instead of raising it,” Jessa adds. “… After that, whenever Mom was upset, she would take a deep breath and she would whisper.”

Jessa notes it was amazing to see such a transformation in Michelle. “It really helped to bring things down.”

Amy Duggar says the ‘baby voice’ is purposely done to appear meek

Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar made it known they follow Bill Gothard’s IBLP teachings. Gothard suggests women should appear meek in front of others, particularly men. For this reason, they should speak softly, wear modest clothing, and keep their hair long and feminine. Because of Michelle’s belief in IBLP, she purposely speaks in a “baby voice,” according to cousin Amy Duggar in Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.

Amy remains an outspoken member of the Duggar family. She appeared in the docuseries to speak out against Jim Bob and Michelle along with Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard, and Jim Bob’s sister, Deanna Duggar.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar spoke out against ‘Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets’

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar aren’t happy with the docuseries about the Duggar family. They posted a statement to their blog on June 1, 2023, condemning the series.

“The recent ‘documentary’ that talks about our family is sad because in it we see the media and those with ill intentions hurting people we love,” the couple posted. “Like other families, ours too has experienced the joys and heartbreaks of life, just in a very public format. This ‘documentary’ paints so much and so many in a derogatory and sensationalized way because sadly that’s the direction of entertainment these days.”

They ended their statement by saying they still “love every member” of their family and will continue to strive to have good relationships with them.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets releases on June 2, 2023, on Prime Video.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.