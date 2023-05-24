Michelle Duggar Snapped When Longtime Family Friends Referred to Josh Duggar’s Assault on His Sisters as ‘Molestation’

The upcoming docuseries, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, offers a captivating look into the renowned 19 Kids and Counting family. At the center of the series is Josh Duggar’s sexual assault allegations, and, notably, Michelle Duggar’s reaction to her son’s behavior.

The series features interviews from close friends of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, including longtime pals Jim and Bobye Holt. In a stunning admission, Jim and Bobye claim that Michelle snapped when they referred to what Josh did to his sisters as “molestation.”

Josh Duggar | Kris Connor/Getty Images

Michelle Duggar snapped when a longtime Duggar family friend referred to Josh Duggar’s assault as ‘molestation’

Jim and Bobye joined the new series to discuss Josh’s sexual assault crimes involving five young girls, four of whom were his sisters. Back in 2003, when Jim Bob and Michelle disclosed this information, their daughter Kaeleigh was dating Josh.

In the Amazon documentary, Bobye vividly recalled what Jim Bob shared with them during that initial conversation. Jim Bob told them, “Josh has found himself in some trouble. He has inappropriately touched his sisters.”

When discussing the incident, Bobye employed the term “molestation” to depict Josh’s assault. Triggered by the words, Michelle snapped at her longtime friends.

“Don’t you say that again,” Michelle told Jim and Bobye.

Jim revealed that Josh had apparently engaged in such behavior since the age of 12, and they became aware of it when he was 15. Curious about when the Duggars intended to inform the Holts about this revelation, Jim inquired.

However, Michelle believed it unnecessary to disclose anything and expressed her intention for “Josh to confess to Kaeleigh after they were married.”

This is how Jim Bob Duggar covered up Josh Duggar’s crimes

In the docuseries, Jim disclosed that he went to the police with Josh and the Duggar patriarch regarding the assault. Per Jim’s account, the state trooper simply delivered a warning to the Duggars and did not arrest Josh.

Jim claims that Jim Bob was good friends with the state trooper. “I’m going to let you go this time, but if you do it again, I’m really going to come down hard on you,” the officer allegedly told them.

Following that, the family opted to send Josh to a Christian camp tailored for troubled boys. However, they allegedly kept this information concealed from their close-knit circle, including relatives, as revealed in the documentary.

Amy Duggar, Josh’s first cousin, recalled inquiring about Josh’s whereabouts during this time period. Supposedly, she was informed that he was at a camp helping out families because of his kind-hearted nature.

Nonetheless, Josh’s stint in “rehab” was short-lived. Jim Bob brought him back home for a magazine photo shoot, which eventually led to a television special.

Jim Bob Duggar ‘wasn’t really totally honest’ when he was interviewed about the scandal

When news of the molestation charges finally surfaced, the family hastily engaged in various public relations maneuvers. One such effort, orchestrated by publicist Chad Gallagher, involved an interview with Megyn Kelly.

During this interview, Jim Bob acknowledged that Josh had touched his siblings but emphasized that they were unaware of these incidents. Jim, however, disagreed with this account.

“I don’t know that that’s the way it happened,” Jim stated. “He wasn’t really totally honest in that interview.”

Jinger and Dill Duggar, two of the sisters whom Josh had reportedly molested, later gave their own televised interview. While the two stated that they forgave their brother, Jim says they were coerced into the interview.

Unfortunately, Josh’s sexual assault scandal didn’t end there. In 2021, police arrested the former 19 Kids and Counting star for having child pornography on his computer. He was sentenced to 12 years behind bars for his crimes and won’t be eligible for release until 2032.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets airs June 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.