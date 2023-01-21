Michelle Duggar Spotted Out for Jana Duggar’s Birthday Amidst Duggar Family Drama

Duggar family followers noticed Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have taken an enormous step out of the spotlight since Josh Duggar’s sentencing. Josh Duggar was sentenced to over a decade in prison for obtaining child sexual abuse material. And the family drama doesn’t stop there. Here’s what’s happening and where Michelle was spotted in the public eye.

Michelle Duggar and many other Duggar family members went out for Jana Duggar’s 33rd birthday

The Duggar family | D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra

Duggar family followers love to know what Jana Duggar is up to. Jana lives a quiet life at home with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, as she never married. The oldest Duggar daughter spends a lot of time traveling to nearby states and working on home projects, and she hasn’t said much about TLC canceling Counting On. While the Duggars used to share their lives with fans and followers freely, they’re much quieter after Josh Duggar’s sentencing.

On Jan. 14, 2023, Joy-Anna Duggar shared a video on YouTube that gave a sneak peek at a day out with the Duggars. “Today is my sister, Jana’s, birthday, and so, Evy and I are going to go to her birthday lunch. But, it’s going to be so much fun. I love Jana to death.”

The footage in Joy-Anna’s video showed several Duggars together at a large table, including Jessa Duggar and Abbie Burnett. Michelle Duggar hovered nearby as everyone got settled. Joy-Anna’s video didn’t focus on her mother anymore after that. As for Jim Bob, he wasn’t at Jana’s birthday lunch.

Josh Duggar has an upcoming appeal date for his convictions

Court sets date to hear Josh Duggar's appeal of child porn convictions https://t.co/9x8q5I5xCn — 4029news (@4029news) January 18, 2023

The Duggar family tends to fly under the radar when significant events are happening within the family. In December 2021, Josh was found guilty of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material. But he’s still fighting the charges. 40/29 News reports Josh’s attorneys are appealing the case.

According to his attorneys, the courts don’t have any evidence to suggest that Josh viewed the child sexual abuse material. Additionally, the appeal states “that the government failed to disclose exculpatory evidence in a timely manner.” The courts will hear the appeals on Feb. 16, 2023.

The Duggar family stopped commenting on Josh Duggar’s case. Followers can expect Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar to lay low while the appeal arguments occur.

Jinger Duggar is making a splash with her upcoming book

Jinger Duggar Vuolo is showing her support for her brother Josh Duggar's wife Anna. More from the exclusive interview: https://t.co/MGsnMURYTc pic.twitter.com/9IB2727Cge — People (@people) January 18, 2023

Aside from Josh Duggar, Jinger Duggar is causing controversy. Her book, Becoming Free Indeed, releases on Jan. 31, 2023. The book discusses Jinger’s “damaging” and “harmful” childhood and how she broke free from the toxic beliefs she grew up with.

Jinger didn’t attend Jana Duggar’s birthday lunch, and it’s unclear precisely what Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar think of their daughter’s highly-personal stories. But it seems likely that Michelle and Jim Bob will stay out of the public eye when Jinger’s book hits the shelves.

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.