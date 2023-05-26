Why Mick Jagger Is Not on Dolly Parton’s Rock Album

Dolly Parton’s upcoming album, Rockstar, features an all-star cast of iconic rock stars who are helping her with several covers of classic rock songs. The country singer wanted Mick Jagger to join her on a cover of a famous Rolling Stones song, but the British singer couldn’t connect with Dolly.

Mick Jagger couldn’t fit Dolly Parton into his schedule

Dolly Parton | Sam Hodde/Getty Images for ABA

Dolly Parton is about to debut her first rock album, just one year after being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Parton promised she would release a rock record if she were inducted into the hall, and she’s making delivering on that promise and then some.

The tracklist for Rockstar consists of 30 songs, with the majority being covers of iconic rock music. One song she is covering is “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by The Rolling Stones. Her version includes P!nk and Brandi Carlile, but the “Jolene” singer wanted to get Jagger on the track.

In an interview with ET Canada, Parton said Jagger was busy working on an album, and they couldn’t get their schedules to line up. She did write another song in his style, but he didn’t seem interested.

“He didn’t say no. He was doing an album. We just kept trying to figure out the song. I wanted to do ‘Satisfaction,'” Parton shared. “I did it, but I did it with Pink and Brandi Carlile, and it turned out fantastic, so I was kinda glad he didn’t sing that one. But then I wrote one in his field, and he didn’t care for that one. I just trying to come up with songs, and he kept trying to find time to do something, but then we ran out of time.”

Earlier this year, Parton issued a friendly threat to Jagger, saying she would “kick his bony a**” if he doesn’t appear on the album.

“I wanted a song for just me and Mick – “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” – and Brandi and Pink are now singing on it,” Dolly told USA Today. “I’m still waiting for Mick to come on back. He might come through. If not, I’ll kick his bony a** when I see him!”

Dolly Parton’s ‘Rockstar’ has an incredible list of iconic guest stars

While Mick Jagger is skipping out on Dolly Parton’s album, she has still collected an extensive roster of amazing guests. Some highlights include Lizzo, Steven Tyler, Miley Cyrus, Chris Stapleton, Joan Jett, Elton John, Stevie Nicks, John Fogerty, Pat Benatar, and Sting. There is also an exciting Beatles reunion with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reuniting to assist Dolly on a cover of “Let it Be”.

Several of the songs Parton will be covering include “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me”, “Stairway to Heaven”, “Every Breath You Take”, “Purple Rain”, “Wrecking Ball”, “We Are the Champions,” “Heartbreaker”, and “Free Bird”. The album will also include new Dolly originals, like “Rockstar” and her latest song, “World on Fire”.

Rockstar will be available on Nov. 17 and is currently available for pre-order.