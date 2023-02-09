Mick Jagger’s Rock Music Comment Is ‘Old-Fashioned,’ Maneskin’s Damiano David Says

Most artists would love some acknowledgment from a rock and roll legend like Mick Jagger. But the members of the Italian rock band Måneskin recently dismissed his comments about the state of rock music today as “old-fashioned.”

Måneskin’s worldwide success

Members of the Maneskin rock band, (back from L) Thomas Raggi, Damiano David, (front from L) Ethan Torchio and Victoria De Angelis pose during a portrait session on the sidelines of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 23, 2022. | Stefano Rellandini / AFP via Getty Images

Måneskin rocketed to worldwide fame after competing on the Italian X Factor and 2021’s Eurovision Song Contest, which they won. The band is made up of lead singer Damiano David, bassist Victoria De Angelis, guitarist Thomas Raggi, and drummer Ethan Torchio.

Their single “I Wanna Be Your Slave” went viral on TikTok. And it reached the Top 10 on charts all over the world. Måneskin also found viral success with a cover of the Four Seasons’ “Beggin.” They also received a nomination for Best New Artist at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Lead singer Damiano David called Mick Jagger’s comments about keeping rock alive ‘very old-fashioned’

Måneskin’s glam-rock music recieves praised by fans and critics alike. This includes some of the biggest names in music, including the Rolling Stones‘ Jagger. Måneskin was even chosen to open for the Stones at a Las Vegas show.

In a recent radio interview, Jagger talked about rock and roll today. “In rock music you need energy and there have not been a lot of new rock singers around. Now there are a few,” he said [per the Independent].

Jagger then pointed to artists like Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly as proof that “there is still a bit of life in rock’n’roll.” While this is high praise from the rock star, the members of Måneskin were not impressed by Jagger’s assessment of rock music today.

“That’s a very old-fashioned way to see it,” David told NME. “Nobody is ‘keeping rock’n’roll alive.’ It’s just impossible to kill.” The singer pointed out that his group’s music is “very different” than what Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are doing, but they do share the same spirit.

“A lot of artists are bringing back that kind of sound and energy: distorted guitars and real drums, to fucking play with a band with real analogue sounds, stage-diving – all the rock’n’roll s***,” he continued. “Music is just developing. Everything is colliding and mixing in a good way.”

Måneskin respond to accusations of queer-baiting: ‘It’s stupid…to label it as this and create more hate’

Måneskin has also had to weather its fair share of controversy. David and Raggi, who are straight, have been accused of queer-baiting, with critics pointing to their use of flamboyant stage costumes and makeup.

“There are some cases where it happens, but sometimes [the accusations are] so extreme,” De Angelis, who is bisexual, told The Guardian. “It’s stupid for queer people, who should fight these stereotypes, to label it as this and create more hate. The fact [Raggi and David] are straight doesn’t mean they can’t wear makeup. Or heels.”

David agreed, adding, “Everything me and Thomas do is always filtered by two people who are [queer]. Of course we don’t experience the same stuff, but we live every day very closely with people from the community.”