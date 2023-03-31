Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Says Having 2 Kids Is About ‘Surviving on a Daily Basis’

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is more than a reality TV star — he’s a full-time dad. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation celebrity welcomed his second child in 2023. Now, he’s opening up about what it’s like to raise two kids under two. Find out why Mike relates parenting to “survival,” plus what his and Lauren Sorrentino’s plans are for baby number three.

Mike and Lauren have been candid about their fertility journey. Lauren miscarried in 2019 and was open about her story with Jersey Shore fans.

Despite their setback, the couple had no plans of giving up. “I said, ‘Honey, we’ve been through some rough situations in life, prison, addiction,” Mike explained to Entertainment Tonight in November 2019. “Pretty much what we did was we picked ourselves up, we dusted ourselves off, and went right back to the basics. We’re going to keep trying. We can’t wait until that happens, and we’re very excited to start that chapter, and we’re moving forward.”

A few months later, the couple happily announced Lauren’s pregnancy with Romeo in 2020. Their son was born on May 26, 2021.

We have an amazing announcement!! We’re a growing family! Baby on the way ?? January 2023 ?God is Good ?? pic.twitter.com/yy47ofrHUN — Mike The Situation ☝? (@ItsTheSituation) July 31, 2022

Later, the couple was open about expanding their family, telling the media about their plans for baby number two. In July 2022, they announced Lauren’s second pregnancy, later revealing they were having a girl. Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino was born on Jan. 24, 2023.

‘The Situation’ now says parenting two kids is all about ‘divide and conquer’

In a March 2023 interview with E! News, Mike spoke of life with his almost-2-year-old and newborn daughter. “Life is definitely crazy right now,” he told the outlet.

“Me and my wife sort of divide and conquer. The main word or the key word I’d have to say is definitely ‘survive’ on a daily basis, but we wouldn’t have it any other way. I’ve always wanted a big Italian family and we’re definitely off to a good start.”

Mike hinted at the future of that big Italian family on Instagram a few days before the interview. “Baby #3 tonight,” he captioned a photo of himself and Lauren at a gala event. But those plans are on hold — at least for now.

Baby number 3 isn’t on the way any time soon

Speaking to E!, Mike addressed his and Lauren’s plans for more kids in the future. “I was saying baby number. three because my wife looked gorgeous at this Eat Clean Bro gala that we went to,” he said. Right now, the couple is “just getting back to the swing of things.”

Instead, his caption meant that they were going to “live their best life” that night as husband and wife. Mike concluded: “I would like baby number three, but I think I need to let the wife recover and take a year off and just live life for now.”

