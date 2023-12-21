Mike Tindall casually shared his hilarious nickname for Prince William on a December 2023 podcast episode alongside wife, Zara Tindall. 'Sorry, sir!' he said.

Mike Tindall has a nickname for his cousin-in-law, Prince William, and it’s poised to get him in “trouble.” What the former professional rugby player calls the Prince of Wales isn’t simply “Willy,” “Wills,” or even “Wombat,” as the 41-year-old’s been known to be called. Rather, it’s a cheeky nod to the father of three’s drinking skills or lack thereof.

‘One-Pint Willy’ is Tindall’s nickname for William ‘because he’s not the best of drinkers’

Tindall spilled the beans, or should we say pints, on the Dec. 20 episode of the “Seven: Rob Burrow” podcast. Speaking to Burrow and his wife, Lindsey, Tindall, along with his wife and cousin to William, Zara Tindall, revealed the future king’s nickname.

“For the Prince of Wales, he is known as ‘One-Pint Willy,’’ the former professional rugby player said. “He is known to me as ‘One-Pint Willy’ because he’s not the best of drinkers.”

“Coming from a sport where it’s built on the social aspect and a couple of beers being sunk quite often,” Tindall explained. “So, that is one that I will definitely give away for the Prince of Wales. One-Pint Willy, there you go.”

Tindall quickly apologized for sharing his nickname for William after Zara appeared embarrassed and said: “Oh my god, you’re in so much trouble.”



“Sorry. Sorry, sir!” Tindall remarked as laughter ensued. He also shared the nickname he and Zara use with each other “a lot” — “‘Muchkins’” and “‘My Love’” — although they “don’t know why” the former “started.”

Additionally, Zara confessed she has a two-word nickname for her husband on her phone, revealing it ends in “‘kitten.’”

The British press has nicknamed William the ‘Prince of Hugs’

“One-Pint Willy” isn’t the only nickname for William that’s popped up in recent days. Along with Tindall’s nickname reveal is what the British press has started calling William: “Prince of Hugs.” ( “Work-Shy Wills” is another nickname the British press once gave William.)

Apparently, William received the moniker after a stream of recent appearances during which he’s embraced more members of the public than ever before.

For instance, while visiting The Passage homelessness shelter in London, England, the heir to the throne eagerly dished out hugs to visitors. On another occasion, he embraced a mother who had lost her son at another event.

The same can be said for William’s wife, Kate Middleton, who has noticeably increased physical contact.

Previously, William’s estranged brother, Prince Harry, described him as someone who doesn’t “hug many strangers” in Spare. Meanwhile, Meghan Markle also claimed her hugs caught the pair off-guard at a past Nottingham Cottage dinner.



William’s poised to spend 2024 on his Prince of Wales ‘legacy’

Despite the light-hearted nicknames, the new year is set to be a big one from William. Namely, for shaping his legacy as the Prince of Wales, a title he took over from his father, King Charles III, in 2022.

“William is on a big drive to try and find his legacy,” Jack Royston, a commentator, told Sky News (via Newsweek). “He knows now that he has a finite window in which to really cement his royal working life.”

“So, Charles had the Prince’s Trust. He has his campaigning on climate. And William knows he needs to land a legacy in a number of years before he obviously, at some point in the future, becomes king.”

“I think he’s on a big drive,” Royston told anchor Kay Burley. According to the commentator, “ordinary royal jobs” simply won’t cut it.

“We’re going to see energy behind big projects from William,” he said. “Less so the kind of unveiling of plaques and the kind of, you know, or more ordinary royal jobs.” Instead, he, along with the Princess of Wales, will attempt to “land a single big project.”

At the time of writing, William’s major projects include the Earthshot Prize Awards and Homewards.