Mila Kunis Said ‘That ’70s Show’ is Why She Never Did Drugs: ‘No One on Set Did’

That 70s Show launched the career of Mila Kunis. The actor played Jackie Burkhart 1998-2006 alongside other future stars like Ashton Kutcher, Topher Grace, and Wilmer Valderrama.

After the series ended, Kunis went on to play memorable roles in films like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Black Swan, the latter of which earned her nominations for Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards. Kunis is also the voice of Meg Griffin in the animated series, Family Guy.

Kunis recently “broke down” her career with Vanity Fair.

Did Mila Kunis do drugs on the set of ‘That 70s Show’?

Anyone who ever watched That 70s Show will remember how the group of teenagers sat in “the circle” as the camera would pan on each one of them as they spoke. It was never said they were doing drugs or smoking weed, nor did the audience see it, but it was certainly inferred.

The teens, for the most part, never said the word “marijuana” but they would refer to it as “stuff” or “stash.”

Kunis told the magazine that, unlike their 70’s counterparts, the cast did not do drugs.

She believes the cast was a good influence on her, “I will say the reason I don’t do drugs, the reason why I didn’t get into drugs, all of that was because nobody on the set did.”

Mila Kunis was the youngest cast member on ‘That 70’s Show’

Mila Kunis arrives to the official series wrap party for “That 70s Show” in 2006 I Michael Tran Archive

Kunis spoke about her experience on the sitcom. She was the youngest actress on the set and yes, she did lie about her age to get the part. By the time the producers found out the truth, they already loved her for the role of Burkhart.

The 14-year-old Kunis thought that the other kids were “so cool” because they were older than she was. Although she was young, she felt embraced by them, and they never made her feel “lesser than”.

She went on to explain, “And I looked up to them at 14, and so the trajectory of my career or my life could have gone any which way. But it didn’t. It was like this set was cool.”

The teenage cast played poker and drank beer on Friday nights. “And I was like ‘Oh cool’,” she explained. “But that was it.”

Mila Kunis as a young actor

Before playing Burkhart, the Black Swan actress always got roles as the “bad girl” or the “cool girl”. She believes this was due to her hair being dark and curly.

She started acting as a hobby and is grateful to her parents for allowing her to do it, but there were rules, “The only stipulations, I had to go to school, I had to get grades, and then this was a hobby of mine that I accidentally stumbled into.”

The actress had good people around her, including her cast mates, and a good head on her shoulders. The combination seems to have helped her be the success that she is.