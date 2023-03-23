‘Milf Manor’: Behind-the-Scenes Interviews Make It Clear Which Mom Is Hated the Most by the Cast

Reality TV shows have a way of bringing out the worst in people, and the Milf Manor cast on TLC is no exception. The show has been a hot topic in the entertainment industry, with its outrageous premise and controversial cast.

Milf Manor follows a group of single mothers between 40 and 60 looking for love with younger men in their 20s. While they all seem outrageous, behind-the-scenes interviews make it clear that one mom — Kelle Mortensen — is hated the most by the Milf Manor cast.

Who is Kelle Mortensen on the ‘Milf Manor’ cast?

If you’ve watched Milf Manor, you know Mortensen for her self-proclaimed outrageous personality. The 51-year-old single mother is from Michigan but resides in Orange County, California, because of her career thirst. Mortensen — a real estate broker and a fitness coach — is in Milf Manor with her 21-year-old son Joey.

According to the Washington Post, a casting director saw Mortenson’s Instagram and contacted her about being on the show. “I didn’t know exactly what it was about, but I was like, ‘Okay!'” Mortensen remarked. The 51-year-old was clueless about the Milf Manor premise even when production began. She was interested in the series because it was presented to her as an inspiring show about older women dating younger men.

‘Milf Manor’ | Rob DeCamp/TLC

Mortensen brought plenty of energy, making her one of the most controversial cast members of the show. She came ready to play and told the cameras, “I’ll be in the hot tub at 10. Sorry ladies, I might be sleeping with your son!”

While you might be grossed out watching the Milf Manor moms dating each other’s sons, Mortensen is totally fine with it. In an interview with Today, the TLC star said, “Hey, we’re already here. Let’s just go for it and see if potentially there are connections going on here.”

Behind-the-scenes interviews make it clear Kelle is hated the most by the ‘Milf Manor’ cast

Kelle has her ❤️ set on a date with Jose, but his mom is not having it! ?‍♀️#MILFManor is all-new on Sunday at 10/9c! ? pic.twitter.com/IjclsiuFlD — TLC Network (@TLC) January 20, 2023

As the controversial Milf Manor progresses, it becomes clear that Mortensen is not the most popular person in the house. Several other moms are angry with her for making moves on their sons. Some feel she is disrespectful and inappropriate.

The first big fight of the season starts when Mortensen gets angry that two of the moms — Pola and Stefany — are speaking Spanish, and she can’t understand it. “Speaking Spanish after I asked them to stop? It’s like, hello? I’m sorry, should I tell you in Spanish, just shut the f**k up?'” Mortensen said in confession.

Mortensen’s outrageous behavior and pursuit of younger men have made her the most hated mom in the house. Her physical progression with the guys has only added to the drama.

Fan reaction to Kelle Mortensen

Sparks are flying between Kelle & Jose ? On the next #MILFManor, they sneak out of the villa for some one-on-one time ? but will their housemates be jealous? Don't miss it Sunday at 10/9c! pic.twitter.com/dS77l7FJ20 — TLC Network (@TLC) February 23, 2023

It appears that Mortensen is disliked not only by her fellow cast members but also by the audience. Some TLC fans have called her racist, weird, and too “desperate” to find a match.

One fan on Reddit wrote, “I really don’t like her. The racism, EVERYTHING being sexual with her (I mean, some of the other moms are the same way, but Kelle is just out of pocket), and it seems like she’s going after some of these guys just to spite the other moms.

Over on Twitter, one fan commented on Kelle getting mad when Stefany and Pola spoke Spanish, saying, “That annoying b*tch Kelle on Milf Manor is mad that two of the girls are speaking Spanish to each other??? Saying they are excluding other people when the f*cking villa is LITERALLY in Mexico. Like, how are you going to be mad that they are speaking the language?”

As the season continues, it remains to be seen how much more chaos Mortensen will cause and whether she can salvage her relationships with her fellow Milf Manor cast members.