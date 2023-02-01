‘Million Dollar Listing’ Josh Flagg’s Shady Response to Mauricio’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills’: ‘I Didn’t Know He Had a Show’

Josh Flagg from Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles got a little shady on Watch What Happens Live when he claimed to not know that Mauricio Umansky had a show.

A virtual WWHL fan asked Flagg and co-guest Tracy Tutor if they considered Umansky to be their biggest real estate competitor and their thoughts on his Netflix show Buying Beverly Hills. “I didn’t know he had a show,” Flagg said looking perplexed.

Meanwhile, Tutor had nothing but love for Buying Beverly Hills. “I think it’s adorable. I love watching Farrah,” she said.

She added, “I think she’s just a little boss. I think the family dynamic is super sweet with them and I celebrate them. So congratulations.”

Josh Flagg, Mauricio Umansky | Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Perhaps Flagg’s shade came from being outranked by Altman. When Umansky appeared on WWHL, he was asked to rank the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles agents, naming the best first. “That’s easy. I love most of these people. I’m gonna go with Josh Altman, Josh Flagg, Tracy Tutor, and Fredrik Eklund, and only because Fredrik arrived late. He’s not a real L.A. guy. He’s a New York guy and the rest of them are real L.A. people,” Umansky said.

Is Mauricio Josh Flagg’s biggest competition?

WWHL host Andy Cohen asked Tutor and Flagg if Umansky was their biggest competition, Flagg replied, “I love Mauricio.”

But when Cohen pressed, Flagg laughed and said “99% of the business is done by like 1%, which is like 10 of us. So 10 of us that do the majority of the business. He’s one of them.”

And while Flagg was a little shady in his response about Umansky’s show, his comments didn’t reach the levels he’s lobbed against the other Netflix real estate show Selling Sunset.

“I have never seen any of those people in real life, except for the boys,” Flagg said in 2020, referring to the agents who work for Jason and Brett Oppenheim. “I’ve never seen one of those people. At any listings.”

Flagg later said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, “I think it’s just weird,” he remarked about Selling Sunset. “I mean, it’s like, I don’t even think half of them are really agents, but like, it’s just weird and I’ve never seen any of these people’s names on listings.”

Tracy would love to move from ‘Million Dollar Listing’ to ‘RHOBH’

Tutor has also made snarky comments about Selling Sunset. But her remark about Umansky may also be related to her reaction to if she’d consider joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Umanksy’s wife, Kyle Richards is an original RHOBH cast member.

Tutor said she’d “100%” want to be a Beverly Hills Housewife. “You know, I feel like I was born and raised in LA, I know a lot of the women on the show,” she added on the WWHL After Show. “And I love them all. Not equally. And I think I could bring a little heat.”