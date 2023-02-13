Miranda Lambert Brought a ‘Secret’ Flask of Tequila to the Grammys

When Miranda Lambert showed up on the red carpet at the 2023 Grammy Awards for date night with her husband, she wasn’t there to perform. This year, she was just in attendance to glam up and enjoy the show, so she stored a secret flask of tequila to enhance the night’s enjoyment. She didn’t say where she kept it, but we can tell you where she didn’t!

Miranda Lambert and Adele | John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Miranda Lambert received four nominations at the 2023 Grammys

When Lambert hit the red carpet for the 2023 Grammys, she had her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, at her side. She was up for four awards, including the best country album for Palomino. Notably, Willie Nelson, who is set to turn 90 in 2023, took home that award for his album, A Beautiful Time.

Lambert was also up for the best country song, best country solo performance, and best country duo/group performance for her collaboration with Luke Combs for his latest album.

Unfortunately, she didn’t bring any new Grammys home this year, but she’s already a three-time winner with 27 nominations.

Miranda Lambert kicked her shoes off and enjoyed the 2023 Grammys with her flask

Lambert said she has a pet peeve about awards shows: wearing uncomfortable heels. She gets around that by bringing a pair of flats to swap out with when she can.

The country star told Entertainment Tonight she brought a flask to the Grammys, perhaps to help ease that discomfort (via Mixible). “I don’t have to perform or anything. I just get to be here and watch the show,” she explained.

She added, “I brought my little flask of tequila, so we’re just gonna hang.”

One place we know it wasn’t kept was her handbag, which she pointed out was just a small clutch. She complained, “[My flask] won’t fit in this tiny little bag! It’s like, just nothing, ‘cuz it’s so small … So I have another secret spot for my flask.”

Lambert revealed she was looking forward to the “huge celebration of hip hop,” noting, “I’m excited about that, and just being here.”

So, once Lambert was seated at her table, she kicked off her uncomfortable shoes, presumably, broke out her flask, and enjoyed the show. She made the best out of what some people might have considered a disappointing night, proving that winning isn’t everything!

Fans spotted Miranda Lambert spiking her drink at the CMA Awards

Bringing extra beverages seems to be something Lambert does at awards shows often. While she was attending the 2020 CMA Awards, fans spotted her busy at her table, retrieving something and pouring it into her drink container when she didn’t seem to notice the camera was watching her.

There was no shame in it, though. She shared the footage on TikTok with the caption, “Always be prepared, y’all.”

She wrote a message over the clip that read, “Yes, I brought my own cooler to the CMA Awards.”