A video has gone viral of the Duke of Sussex giving a stare down and looking past his wife during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Millions of people around the world mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, 2022, and when the royal family gathered 11 days later for her state funeral, all eyes were on them.

The funeral took place at Westminster Abbey in London and was broadcast live across the globe. Cameras captured members of the queen’s family sitting quietly during the service. But in the middle of the mass, Prince Harry turned and began staring in one direction leaving many to wonder what the Duke of Sussex saw.

Prince Harry looks past Meghan and is fixated on someone else

The video posted online shows the royals standing up at one point during the service for the late queen. While many of them were staring down at their programs or facing front, someone or something had Prince Harry so distracted that he was looking in the opposite direction as the others. A caption over the video reads: “Harry refuses to look at Meghan.”

The clip, which has been making the rounds recently, has been viewed over 14 million times with more than 115,000 likes and 8,500 comments discussing what the prince was staring at.

“Whoever Harry is looking at, he’s not given them a nice look,” one user noted. Another followed that up with, “Well, that’s the most tense family gathering I’ve ever seen.”

Someone else commented, “Harry’s stare is so cold it gives me the chills,” while a fourth posted: “He’s glaring at someone. I’m not reading his mind, I’m reading the expression on his face.”

A fifth pointed to the duke’s demeanor throughout the service writing: “He looked angry for most of the funeral — not upset. Look at his face when he stood behind Charles at the first ceremony in the Abbey. He ALWAYS either looks angry or utterly miserable or p’d off these days.”

But someone else disagreed, insisting that the prince did look upset and opined that may have been why he didn’t want to look at the duchess, saying: “He also looks like he’s trying not to cry, and not meeting her eyes might be his way of keeping it together.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey | Ben Stansall – WPA Pool/Getty Images

But not everyone agreed that the duke was ignoring his wife when he didn’t look directly at her. Some opined that Harry appeared to be signaling to Meghan to also look in the direction he was.

“He side-eyed Megan to silently tell her to look to the left as she did. It had nothing to do with him not wanting to look at Megan,” one person wrote.

“What I perceived is that he did look at her but he was communicating with his eyes for Meghan to look in the direction he was looking to observe something. And she did,” another added.

A third user said, “When I really looked at them I saw that they are communicating with their eyes. I felt like he said look over there and she did,” while another observed, “If you noticed, MM looked at him, then turned to see who he was looking at, saw the camera pointed at them and dropped her head.”

“It actually looks like he’s trying to signal her to follow his gaze,” a fifth person agreed and pondered what everyone else was wondering: “The real question is, what was he looking at?”