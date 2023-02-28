Morgan Wallen’s Ex-Girlfriend Has a Message for Young Girls After Going ‘Through Coparenting’ and ‘Heartbreak’ With the Country Singer

KT Smith has gained a lot of attention these past few years thanks to her connection to country star Morgan Wallen. Smith and Wallen were once engaged, and the two share a child.

Smith has learned some lessons from these experiences. She once gave a piece of advice for young women.

Morgan Wallen and ex-girlfriend KT Smith’s relationship

Morgan Wallen performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

It’s not clear exactly when Wallen and Smith first connected. The pair first shared signs of their romance on social media in 2017, and the timeline Smith has given points to their relationship starting sometime in 2016.

Smith shared in a post on her blog, Thot Thoughts, in December 2021 that she and Wallen met on Snapchat. They began dating and got engaged just a few months later. However, the relationship was far from a smooth ride.

“We broke off the engagement but still dated consistently for about two years, living with one another for about three, but that third year was rocky. The kind of toxic, trauma bond you hear about on Tik Tok,” Smith wrote. “We were off and on the third year, still talking 24/7 and seeing each other every time he was in town and I would still go on the road with him.”

She also alleged Wallen cheated on her throughout their relationship. Smith said, “Being thrown into the spotlight at such a young age is obviously going to come with some bad decisions. He wasn’t the most faithful.”

They broke up in 2019. Afterward, Smith discovered she was pregnant. In 2020, she gave birth to a son named Indigo Wilder. Since then, Wallen and Smith have been trying to co-parent their child.

KT Smith advises young women to be abstinent before marriage

In a blog post from December 2022, Smith opened up about her experience joining the Christian movement called Youth For Christ (or YFC). She calls the movement “one of the most beautiful blessings the Lord has ever given to me.”

In particular, Smith shared she felt judged by some other Christian organizations for having a child without being married.

“I was at therapy one day talking about how unworthy I felt from a certain organization making me feel so down on myself for having a baby out of wedlock, and my therapist connected me with my dear sweet (now coworkers) Melissa and Jeff,” Smith wrote. “She said ‘I want you to meet them and talk to them about the nonprofit they have here in Nashville, I think you would be perfect for it.'”

Smith’s YFC coworkers encouraged her to use her experience to guide other young Christian women in the organization to remain abstinent before marriage.

“[Melissa] knew that I wanted to use my angel of a child, even out of wedlock, as part of my testimony, that I could help young girls in waiting until they are married with the trials I have gone through with judgment, coparenting, heartbreak, and everything in between, that they are worth so much more and that waiting until they are married has always been the Lord’s plan. that marriage is such a beautiful and holy God given gift,” she said.

What KT Smith has said about co-parenting with Morgan Wallen

In a Thot Thoughts post from December 2021, Smith talked openly about co-parenting with Wallen. She shared that, from her experience, “co-parenting is not easy.”

“Sometimes it is wonderful and other times you’re thinking ‘What can I do to make this person not my baby’s father/mother?'” she wrote. “I say that lightly, because we obviously cannot change that–but it’s definitely been in our minds and we all know I’m gonna be transparent here.”

She also revealed she occasionally disagrees with some things Wallen does and has concerns about her child being around certain behaviors (though she did not specifically say what). Still, she encourages other co-parenting mothers to not give in to such anxiety and to put their child’s needs first.

“Truly, a child having both parents that are happy and healthy, putting their child first, will be the healthiest thing for THE CHILD,” she said. “Our feelings personally, for the other party, do not matter. The child should always come first.”

The “Everything I Love” singer has more positive things to say about co-parenting. Wallen told Entertainment Tonight in 2022, “I’ve got no complaints. I feel very comfortable with it and I’m really proud of the way me and his mom handle it.”

