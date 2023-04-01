What Is the Morgan Wallen Foundation? The Country Artist Discusses His Nonprofit

Morgan Wallen is giving back — with the More Than My Hometown Foundation and the recently created Morgan Wallen foundation. The latter will primarily aid arts and sports education programs, two aspects of childhood important to the One Thing at a Time country artist.

Morgan Wallen started his own organization

It’s been a busy year for this country star. Aside from creating One Thing at a Time, Wallen is currently finalizing the Morgan Wallen Foundation — a nonprofit focused on music and sports programs.

While visiting the All Country Podcast, this artist discussed his 2023 album and his son, Indigo Wilder. Wallen also mentioned the beneficiaries of the Morgan Wallen Foundation — and why it’s very personal to him.

“It’s geared towards kids,” Wallen said. “Our main focus is sports, and for music — those are the two things that I felt like shaped me that I was lucky enough to have as a part of my life as a kid.”

Wallen played baseball in high school — as seen in one Instagram post.

“Those things were very important and still are very important, obviously, to me now,” he added. “So, you know, a lot of kids don’t get exposed to those things, or they don’t get exposed to the right version or a good version of those things.”

The meaning behind the Morgan Wallen Foundation

Wallen even helped with the sports and arts programs at his alma mater. On social media, he posted a video showing his return to Gibbs High School, where he invited students to his concert with a +1.

The singer added that there’s a disaster relief portion of the nonprofit, although most of the focus is dedicated to children’s arts and sports programs.

“You just see something, and it breaks your heart, and you want to help,” he added.

Wallen mentioned $3 of every ticket sold along his One Night at a Time tour goes to the organization. With thousands of fans attending the 2023 concerts, this should create a noticeable impact, as noted by the host.

How to donate to the Morgan Wallen Foundation (and the More Than My Hometown Foundation)

As of April 2023, the only way to donate to this organization is to purchase tickets to Wallen’s tour. The website for the Morgan Wallen Foundation is currently under construction. It does, however, have a logo and the nonprofit’s slogan: “every child deserves a chance.”

The country artist is connected to another nonprofit created in 2021 — More Than My Hometown Foundation, which supports “economically disadvantaged communities by donating educational technology, sports gear, and musical instruments to programs that help support youth, and it aims to establish relationships with children’s and veteran’s hospitals” (via Taste of Country).

The charity was inspired by Wallen’s adopted sister, Lacey, as a statement from the singer reads, “there are many elements that aid in the development and protection of an adolescents life, and that is why I created the foundation so a childs’ resources are not limited due to their circumstances.”