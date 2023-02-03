Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last Night’ Lyrics and Song Meaning

Country singer Morgan Wallen has a new album called One Thing at a Time coming out in March. Ahead of the album’s release, Wallen dropped three songs from the album. Here’s a look at one of the songs, “Last Night.”

Morgan Wallen | Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Morgan Wallen released a song called ‘Last Night’

On Jan. 30, Wallen announced that his third studio album One Thing at a Time will be released on March 3. A few hours after revealing the album’s title, Wallen released three songs from One Thing at a Time: “Everything I Love,” “Last Night,” and “I Wrote the Book.”

Of the three songs, “Last Night” is the most romantic. In the song, Wallen sings about drinking with a love interest. Even though the two fight, Wallen is determined to make the relationship work.

“I know that last night we let the liquor talk/ I can’t remember everything we said but we said it all/ You told me that you wish I was somebody you never met/ But baby, baby somethin’s tellin’ me this ain’t over yet/ No way it was our last night/ No way it was our last night,” Wallen sings in the song’s chorus.

The lyric video for “Last Night” can be viewed below.

Morgan Wallen released two other songs from ‘One Thing at a Time’

In addition to releasing “Last Night,” Wallen also released a song called “Everything I Love” and a song called “I Wrote the Book.”

“Everything I Love” is a typical Wallen staple and is a heartbreak ballad. In the song, Wallen sings of a girl he fell for who lives in a small town he does not want to return to. Even though Wallen chose to move over the relationship, he is still heartbroken.

In the song’s opening verse, Wallen sings, “Wish I would’ve met you/ Anywhere but where I did/ Some old high rise town that/ I won’t ever go again.”

The chorus of “Everything I Love” contains the song’s title, and Wallen sings, “Wish I would’ve known that by/ Now, you’d be good and gone/ And you’d leave us/ In a cloud of dust/ Can’t you see what you’re doin’, girl?/ You ruined d*** near everything I love.”

March 3.

Wallen 3.

36 New Songs.

“One Thing At A Time” – MW



This announcement has been a long time coming. I’m releasing my album pre-order tonight!! And releasing 3 new songs to celebrate – “Last Night”, “Everything I Love” and “I Wrote The Book”. pic.twitter.com/ktGWQudobh — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) January 30, 2023

“I Wrote the Book” differs from both “Last Night” and “Everything I Love” in that it is about Wallen himself instead of a love interest. In the song, Wallen sings about what he is good at and what he wishes he could change and improve about himself.

“But there’s one that lays by/ The lamp on the nightstand/ One that says don’t cuss and don’t fight/ Or let the bottle turn you into a different man/ But d*** if I don’t do it every Friday night,” Wallen sings in the chorus. “Those get you into Heaven letters in red/ Ain’t gettin’ read enough to/ Keep me on a straight line/ I’m a Jack of all trades/ But man I gotta say/ That’s one book I didn’t write.”

What to know about ‘One Thing at a Time’

After announcing One Thing at a Time, Wallen shared a statement about the album with Rolling Stone.

“This record represents the last few years of my life, the highs and the lows. It also brings together the musical influences that have shaped me as an artist – country, alternative and hip-hop,” the singer said.

One Thing at a Time will have 36 songs, and it will feature collaborations with Eric Church, Hardy, and ERNEST.