Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson’s “Scream” is often cited as the most expensive music video ever made. The director of the video hates this claim. He said that one Guns N’ Roses clip and another clip from the King of Pop cost way more.

Mark Romanek directed the music video for “Scream.” He also helmed the videos for Nine Inch Nails’ “Closer” and Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off.” During a 2010 interview with Slashfilm, Romanek acknowledged that The Guinness Book of World Records claims “Scream” is the most expensive music video ever made due to its hefty $7 million price tag. Romanek said the book isn’t accurate.

Romanek said Guns N’ Roses made a video with oil tankers that cost $9 million or $10 million. The director couldn’t remember the name of Guns N’ Roses’ song, but “Estranged” fits the bill. The visual for that song includes oil tankers, Slash walking on water like Jesus Christ, and Axl Roses’ soul exiting his body through cheesy special effects. It’s a prime example of how bloated music videos were getting in the 1990s.

‘Black or White’ cost more than the supposed most expensive music video ever made

According to Romanek’s recollection, the King of Pop himself also produced a clip that was more expensive than “Scream”: “Black or White.” The director said “Black or White” cost $9 million or $10 million as well. It’s no surprise that “Black or White” was expensive to produce, considering it includes dancers representing many different cultures, appearances from Macaulay Culkin and Bart Simpson, and even more cheesy CGI.

Romanek hated that sources cite “Scream” as the most expensive music video. He felt that claim made him look like a “profligate maniac who spent $7 million.” He said the video only cost so much because the record label wanted it to be the biggest and best music video ever because two major stars were working on it.

Mark Romanek revealed what it was like working with Michael Jackson

During a 2009 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Romanek said he was nervous to get on the set with the King of Pop because he was such a huge fan of his. “Michael was unquestionably eccentric, but to my surprise, he was warm, curious, amusing, and un-temperamental. I was particularly struck by how this legendary megastar became just another affectionate, playful, protective big brother whenever Janet was around,” Romanek recalled.

“I took the opportunity to chat with him between takes and he always skewed the conversation away from himself,” the director added. “He asked about my childhood, my favorite films, if I knew how to swim, my religion, etc. My mother visited the set, and Michael immediately charmed her, asking her to hold his jacket while he filmed, giving her a warm hug and kiss as he left the set each day. My mom felt like she had a new best friend. The chance to experience the phenomenon of his gift from only a few feet away was the treat of a lifetime. Over those 10 days of filming, I felt like I had the single greatest job in the world.”

Whether you love “Scream” or not, it shows that the “Thriller” singer knew how to take things over the top.