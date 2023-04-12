MTV ‘Platforming’ Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Sparks ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Outrage

Some Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans are in a state of disgust. After learning about Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s trip to Orlando, Florida, to film new episodes of season 6, some are even considering boycotting the MTV reality series. Find out what Jersey Shore fans say about Ronnie returning to film in a world where Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is also part of Jersey Shore again.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro | Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Ronnie was at the same Florida resort as the’Jersey Shore’ cast

The cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is actively filming the second half of season 6 at publication. Based on social media posts, they were in Orlando, Florida, filming at the Margaritaville Resort over Easter weekend.

"Jersey Shore" stars Ronnie and Sammi were in one of reality TV's most toxic relationships, one that forced her away from the cast for years … and now the two are shockingly back under the same roof. https://t.co/h7Rkcd8RKa — TMZ (@TMZ) April 8, 2023

On April 8, TMZ confirmed Ronnie was also at the Margaritaville Resort. This shocked many fans, considering Sammi “Sweetheart” was also there with her boyfriend, Justin May. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Pauly DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and Deena Cortese were also at the resort to film.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ fans disappointed with MTV for ‘platforming’ Ronnie

Ronnie’s previous appearances in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 and 6 displeased fans. When he left the show, many felt a sense of relief. For one, they were relieved the reality star was getting help and focusing on himself. Many were also glad they wouldn’t have to watch any more toxic situations on reality TV.

But now that Ronnie has been spotted filming with his roommates again, many fans are displeased. “If Sam is so happy in her life and so indifferent to him that she can be around him, then good for her, but why is MTV platforming him?” one Redditor asked in a thread. “So gross.”

With Sammi’s return to the show, many assume Ronnie will appear in scenes that she does not. But that’s not confirmed — fans will have to wait until new episodes premiere later this year to find out if Ronnie and Sam ever interact.

“MTV platforms so many violent, racist, homophobic pieces of s***,” another Reddit user pointed out in the thread. When Floribama Shore was on, many viewers expressed their disgust with Gus Smyrnios, another reality TV star who publicly dealt with his mental health and past trauma. “It’s gross but I’m not surprised.”

Ronnie’s ‘Jersey Shore’ return sparks a boycott

Some fans plan to boycott the show, knowing Ronnie will be in new episodes. “This sucks because I wanted to watch how the dynamics were with Sam back,” another Reddit user commented. “Now I can’t support this show if he’s back on.”

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ was likely made aware of Ronnie coming back to film

As intriguing as it will be to see Ronnie and Sam together on screen for the first time in more than 10 years, she probably knew he was going to come back to film. Based on how long it took Sam to agree to come back to the show and her reasons for not doing so in 2012 when Jersey Shore: Family Vacation started, there are likely a lot of agreements in place to protect her.

Sure, Ronnie and Sam might have yet to learn how they will reunite on camera. But Sam probably knows he’s involved with the show. What’s more, they might not even interact at all. But then what kind of reality TV show would Jersey Shore be?

Stay tuned for updates. Watch new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Thursdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.