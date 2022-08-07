‘The Challenge 38’ Finished Filming: Here’s Everything We Know so Far

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for The Challenge 38.]

MTV’s The Challenge 38 has finished filming, and many reported cast members have returned to social media. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming season, including who won, according to spoiler accounts.

‘The Challenge 38’ has a working title of ‘Ride or Dies’

In May 2022, over 30 reality television personalities flew to Argentina to film MTV’s The Challenge 38.

According to the popular spoiler account PinkRose, the new season is hosted by TJ Lavin and currently has the working title of Ride or Dies.

BREAKING NEWS FROM CROATIA: Here's TJ on the scene. What's the word, TJ? #TheChallenge37 pic.twitter.com/3qjmCy0dDL — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) June 17, 2021

RELATED: ‘The Challenge 38’: A Popular Veteran Reportedly Cut From the Cast Last Minute

As the theme suggests, the cast is split into pairs with their loved ones or close friends, and they compete alongside each other for the entire season.

The game is played with the winning team sending a duo into elimination as well as nominating three other pairs who pull “daggers,” determining the other couple who will compete to stay in the house. It’s reported that the format changes halfway through the season.

‘The Challenge 38’ reported cast

Nelson Thomas – Are You the One? 3 (8 seasons, 2 finals)

Laurel Stucky – The Challenge: Fresh Meat 2 (6 seasons, 3 finals, 1 win)

Devin Walker – Are You the One? 3 (6 seasons, 2 finals)

Kaycee Clark – Big Brother 20 (3 seasons, 2 finals, 1 win)

Fessy Shafaat – Big Brother 20 (3 seasons, 2 finals)

Amber Borzorta – Big Brother 16 (2 seasons, 1 win)

Turabi “Turbo” Çamkıran – Survivor Turkey 8 (2 seasons, 1 win)

Tori Deal – Are You the One? 4 (6 seasons, 3 finals)

Aneesa Ferreira – The Real World: Chicago (15 seasons, 2 finals)

Kailah Casillas – The Real World: Go Big or Go Home (5 seasons, 1 final)

Nam Thanh Vo – Ultimate Beastmaster (2 seasons)

Jay Starrett – Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X (2 seasons)

Michele Fitzgerald – Survivor: Kaôh Rōng (1 season)

Nurys Mateo – Are You the One? 6

Analyse Talavera – Big Brother 21

Tommy Bracco – Big Brother 21

Johnny Middlebrooks – Love Island 2 (USA)

Olivia Kaiser – Love Island 3 (USA)

Jakk Maddox – Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love (Laurel’s best friend)

Sam Bird – Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love (Kailah Casillas’s husband)

Horacio Gutierrez – Exatlón Telemundo (Olivia’s friend)

Colleen Schneider – The Mole Germany

Kim Tranka – Prince Charming Germany

Emmy Russ – Beauty and the Beast Germany

Ravyn Collier– Actor

Moriah Jadea – Influencer

Chauncey Palmer – Amber Borzorta’s boyfriend

James Simon – Aneesa Ferreira’s best friend

Kenneth Clark – Kaycee Clark’s brother

Tamara Alfaro – Turbo’s girlfriend

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany González and Darrell Taylor, and Veronica Portillo reportedly joined the game later as part of a twist. Jordan Wiseley replaced James Simon as Aneesa’s partner. Veteran Nia Moore has revealed that she and Jordan initially planned to compete together, but she couldn’t due to a health issue.

‘The Challenge 38’ teams and elimination matchups

Amber and Chauncey

Analyse and Tommy

Aneesa and Jordan

Colleen and Kim

Darrell and Veronica

Emmy and Nam

Kailah and Sam

Kaycee and Kenny

Laurel and Jack

Johnny and Nany

Michele and Jay

Moriah and Fessy

Nany and Bananas

Nurys and Nelson

Olivia and Horacio

Ravyn and Johnny M

Tamara and Turbo

Tori and Devin

Veronica and Darrell

Absolutely no one:

Tori & Devin: pic.twitter.com/jT3fcPz2kJ — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) January 9, 2021

According to PinkRose, some of the elimination matchups are as follows:

Emmy quit; Nam disqualified as a result

Kailah and Sam were eliminated by Tori and Devin

Tamara and Turbo were eliminated by Olivia and Horacio

Johnny and Ravyn were eliminated by Olivia and Horacio

Tommy and Analyse were eliminated by Kim and Colleen

Kim and Colleen were eliminated by Laurel and Jakk

Laurel and Jakk were eliminated by Aneesa and Jordan

Veronica and Darrell were eliminated by Amber and Chauncey

Michele and Jay were eliminated by Amber and Chauncey

Nurys and Nelson were eliminated by Moriah and Fessy

Kaycee and Kenny were eliminated by Aneesa and Jordan

Who won ‘The Challenge 38?’

Johnny and Nany, Horacio and Olivia, Jordan and Aneesa, and Devin and Tori reportedly advanced to the finals of The Challenge 38.

Spoiler accounts claim the finals lasted five days and came down to a puzzle just short of the finish line. Nany and Johnny placed second, with Tori and Devin winning, marking their first victory.

Tori and Jordan met on The Challenge, fell in love on The Challenge, and now they just hit another relationship milestone on The Challenge! ? #TheChallenge34 pic.twitter.com/wUvfcrZ3oW — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) November 10, 2019

The spoiler account also shared drama that allegedly happened in the house, including hookups between Johnny and Nurys, which upset his partner Ravyn who has since unfollowed him on social media.

Additionally, Fessy reportedly had flings with Colleen and Laurel, and Nelson and Olivia got cozy. During their time in the house, it’s said that Tori and Jordan rekindled their romance. However, it’s unclear if the formerly engaged couple is currently dating again. The Challenge airs on MTV.

RELATED: ‘Love Island’: Olivia Kaiser Detailed Split with Korey Gandy