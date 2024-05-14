Here are a few things you probably didn't know about Shakira's relationship with British TV star Lucien Laviscount.

Ever since her very public split from former soccer star Gerard Piqué, Shakira‘s love life has been in the spotlight.

There were rumors that she was romanticly involved with NBA star Jimmy Butler at one point and chatter that she may have been seeing A-lister Tom Cruise and later Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton when they were spotted out together.

Reports surfaced recently linking the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer to another famous man, actor Lucien Laviscount. This time, multiple outlets confirmed that they are casually dating after meeting on the set of her music video “Puntería.” Here’s more about the pair, including what their age difference is.

Shakira and Laviscount’s age gap

Lucien Laviscount attends Shakira performance live at TSX in Times Square | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TSX Entertainment

Laviscount was born in Lancashire in North West England to parents Eugene and Sonia on June 9, 1992. His father is of Antiguan descent and his mother is English.

He began doing retail ad campaigns when he was just 10 years old and later moved into acting. In 2015, Laviscount played the role of Earl Grey in the first season of the horror comedy Scream Queens. He also starred as Alexander Cabot in The CW show Katy Keene. In 2021, he was cast as Alfie in the Netflix series Emily in Paris. And in 2024, Laviscount got the call to play Shakira’s love interest in the music video “Puntería.”

The “Waka Waka” artist was born Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll in Barranquilla, Colombia, to parents William Mebarak Chadid and Nidia Ripoll Torrado on Feb. 2, 1977; making her 15 years and four months older than Laviscount.

Shakira attends the 2024 Met Gala celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” | Gotham/Getty Images

Shakira’s paternal grandparents emigrated from Lebanon and moved to Colombia when her father was 5 years old. Her first name means “grateful” in Arabic. Shakira’s mother’s side of the family is of Colombian and Italian ancestry.

Shakira wrote her first song when she was just 8 years old and had her first record deal when she was 13. Her first album did well in Colombia but failed to achieve commercial success elsewhere. In 1996, her album Pies Descalzos was released in Latin American countries and the U.S. It reached No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard Top Latin Albums chart.

Shakira’s first crossover record “Whenever, Wherever” came out five years later and was a worldwide success. She has released more than a dozen albums over the course of her career.

Laviscount gushed about his girlfriend

In an interview with Us Weekly, Laviscount remembered when he was asked to be in the video for “Puntería” and praised his girlfriend for her work ethic. He shared that his casting happened “pretty quick” while he was filming Emily in Paris Season 4.

“I remember getting the call saying that there was some interest in me being a part of the video,” the actor recalled. “I was shooting Emily in Paris at the time but we managed to figure out the dates and I was on the next flight out to Miami.”

Laviscount added: “Shakira is one of the most incredible artists to ever grace the planet. Her dedication to her craft, to her fans and her love for life is truly inspiring. She’s one of the most beautiful, hard-working people I’ve ever met.”