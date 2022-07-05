MUNA’s ‘Anything But Me’ Also Relates to the Bands ‘Uncoupling’ With RCA Records

“Anything But Me” is about “trusting yourself and your instincts,” according to MUNA’s Instagram post. This MUNA song could also be about the trio’s “uncoupling” from their record label — RCA Records.

MUNA debuted their self-titled album in 2022

Katie Gavin of MUNA performs during the 2021 Governors Ball Music Festival | Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Governors Ball

MUNA is the self-described “greatest band in the world.” The indie-pop group, (comprised of Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin, and Naomi McPherson,) released their self-titled album in 2022.

The production marks the beginning of a new MUNA era, complete with self-produced and written originals. The trio starred in the music videos for “Anything But Me,” “What I Want,” and “Kind of Girl.” As one of the first MUNA singles, “Anything But Me” is about “untying the knot” of a less than perfect relationship.

“Breaking up is hard to do,” MUNA wrote in one Instagram caption. “In the past, we’ve stayed in relationships for a long time, waiting until we hit low lows to admit it was over. ‘Anything But Me’ is a song about leaving a partnership simply because it doesn’t feel right.”

MUNA reflected on their ‘uncoupling’ from RCA Records

MUNA is also the first album released after this band’s transition away from RCA Records. During an interview with Consequence, MUNA reflected on getting dropped from their record label, an adjustment that began in 2020, according to McPherson.

“It’s funny because on this record there are a couple of different iterations of breakup songs,” Gavin began. “One of them that we just released most recently is a song called ‘Anything But Me…’ There’s a lot of joy in that breakup song and there’s not a lot of blame in that breakup song.”

“It’s just this awareness of the relationship isn’t the right relationship for me anymore and if I’m gonna be who I’m really supposed to be, then I can’t do that with you,” she continued. “And in a way, I now obviously, with the perspective, that’s really how I see that uncoupling.”

The songwriter continued, saying their relationship with RCA Records was somewhat defined by their friendship with A&R “guy” Dan Chertoff. The trio still feels a “protectiveness” toward Chertoff, who was a huge supporter of MUNA and championed them throughout their career.

As a self-produced band, Gavin added, MUNA can operate in an indie way. As a result, getting dropped from RCA Records catapulted MUNA toward a label that was a better fit for their creative vision.

Phoebe Bridgers signed MUNA to Saddest Factory Records

Founded in 2020 by “Motion Sickness” singer Phoebe Bridgers, the aptly titled Saddest Factory Records is home to artists like Sloppy Jane, Claud, and Charlie Hickey. In 2021, MUNA was added to their record label’s roster, touring with Kacey Musgraves and opening for Bridgers shortly after.

“Phoebe asked us to be in a four-person couple with her,” MUNA said in a statement. “We said, ‘Sadly, we are all taken but we will happily sign to your record label for the small fee of 10 million dollars.’”

Responding to MUNA’s statement, Bridgers said, “I thought they were a boy band.”

That same year, the artists partnered on the smooth, breezy track “Silk Chiffon.” That became the first song (and the first single) of MUNA’s self-titled album. Now, MUNA is available on most major streaming platforms.

