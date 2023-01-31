‘My 600-lb Life’ Season 11 Release Date, Cast, and More

Dr. Younan Nowzaradan — aka Dr. Now — is back and ready to deliver more tough love on TLC’s My 600-lb Life. The new season of the reality series about the Houston-based bariatric surgeon and his severely obese patients premieres Wednesday, Feb. 1. Here’s everything you need to know about the new episodes.

A new season of ‘My 600-lb Life’ premieres Feb. 1 on TLC

Life-altering journeys begin with the smallest steps. Tune into the new season of #My600lbLife next Wednesday, February 1 at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/BDodTp0ZuJ — TLC Network (@TLC) January 24, 2023

My 600-lb Life Season 11 premieres Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. New episodes will also stream on discovery+. (The streaming service also has all 10 previous seasons of the show.)

The latest season of My 600-lb Life will follow Dr. Now as he counsels a new group of morbidly obese patients who are striving to qualify for the weight-loss surgery that they hope will transform their lives. A teaser trailer (via Twitter) promises more emotional highs and lows as the show’s cast members confront their deep-seated issues with food.

“[Eating] fulfills this empty void that humans can’t fulfill,” one woman admits.

“I made virtually every piss-poor choice in life to end up right here,” another man says.

“It’s not like, you’re gonna die young. It’s like, you’re gonna die soon,” he adds.

Geno tells Dr. Now he worries this might be his ‘last chance’ in the ‘My 600-lb Life’ Season 11 premiere

Geno is ready to change his habits and his life, but Dr. Now wants to make sure he's committed to the journey. See what happens on the season premiere of #My600LbLife tomorrow at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/6AUHwgU3nH — TLC Network (@TLC) January 31, 2023

The first episode of My 600-lb Life will focus on Geno’s journey. He’s 31 years old and weighs 684 pounds. While he’s been heavy his entire life, he’s finally decided something needs to change.

“I figure that this is, like, probably my last chance to really take care of myself,” he tells Dr. Now in a teaser (via Twitter). “I’m pretty unhealthy in this moment.”

“Well, I agree with that,” Dr. Now replies.

“The question is, what are you willing to do to save your life?” the no-nonsense doctor goes on to ask his patient.

“Basically, pretty much anything,” Geno replies.

Meet the rest of the ‘My 600-lb Life’ Season 11 cast

Dr. Younan Nowzaradan in an episode of ‘My 600-lb Life’ | TLC via YouTube

In addition to Geno, other My 600-lb Life Season 11 cast members include Latonya, who dreams of marrying the love of her life but is too heavy to walk down the aisle. Meanwhile, Wess has had weight-loss surgery, but his cravings haven’t gone away. Dr. Now sends him to therapy to confront the issues that are holding him back, including the question of whether he’s ready to be open about his identity as a gay man in a small Texas town. My 600-lb Life viewers will also meet Syreeta, who is suspicious of anyone who tries to help her. But she’ll have to learn to let down her guard if she wants to get surgery.

