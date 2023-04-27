‘Mystery 101’ Canceled at Hallmark; Kristoffer Polaha Thanks ‘Most Incredibly Supportive Fans’

Another Hallmark mystery series has come to an end. Mystery 101 with Jill Wagner and Kristoffer Polaha has been canceled, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries recently confirmed.

Hallmark confirms the end of ‘Mystery 101’

Kristoffer Polaha in ‘Mystery 101: Deadly History’ | ©2021 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Eike Schroter

Mystery 101 starred Wagner as an English professor named Amy who teams up with a detective named Travis to investigate various crimes. The seventh installment in the series, Mystery 101: Deadly History, aired in August 2021. Now, Hallmark has confirmed what fans have long feared: that movie was the last for the Mystery 101 franchise.

“We loved making Mystery 101 and we’re so glad you enjoyed sleuthing along with us,” the network shared on Facebook on April 23, after someone asked about the future of the series. “We want to let you know that our talented sleuths have solved the last mystery and are off the case. In the coming weeks and months there are exciting new mysteries on the way that we know you’ll love!”

The cancellation of Mystery 101 means that the cliffhanger at the end of Deadly History will never be resolved. That movie ended with Amy and Travis declaring their love for each other. But after that huge moment, there was an 11-month jump forward in time. Travis arrives at a crime scene, only to reveal that the victim was Amy’s fiancé.

Mystery 101 joins the list of other mystery series Hallmark has canceled, which also includes Aurora Teagarden Mysteries, Matchmaker Mysteries, and Picture Perfect Mysteries.

Kristoffer Polaha thanks fans for supporting ‘Mystery 101’

We can't stop gushing over Amy and Travis. RT if you loved tonight's #Mystery101 ?? #Sleuthers pic.twitter.com/4Bk3jCevOV — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (@hallmarkmovie) August 2, 2021

Polaha took to Twitter to address the end of Mystery 101.

“Well kids, looks like the cat’s out of the bag. #Mystery101 has solved its last mystery,” he wrote. “You are the most incredibly supportive fans ever! We LOVE you! @JillWagner @robinthomas101 & I had the most amazing time entertaining you by bringing Travis, Amy, & Graham to life.”

Meanwhile, Wagner celebrated her fellow Mystery 101 cast in an Instagram post.

“The End. @polahaha thank you for being such a good friend and partner in this amazing ride,” she wrote. “I’m proud of what we created buddy.”

Wagner also shared how she thought things ended with Amy and Travis. “And to the fans ….. just so you know in my mind, Amy and Travis get married and go on a super long honeymoon to Fiji,” she wrote.

On Twitter, Polaha also wrote that he wished that Amy and Travis ended up married in the end.

Two new mysteries coming to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in May 2023

Jodie Sweetin in ‘The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost’ | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Courtesy of Brain Power Studio

While Mystery 101 has ended, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries has fresh mystery movies on the horizon.

Next month, Alison Sweeney will return as baker-turned-sleuth Hannah Swensen. In Carrot Cake Mystery: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, Hannah gets caught up in a new investigation when a skeleton is discovered in an old building. It airs Friday, May 19 at 9 p.m. ET.

Also in May, Jodie Sweetin stars in The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost. The Full House alum plays singer Jane DaSilva, who inherits her family’s non-profit detective agency, which helps people who aren’t able to help themselves. Once she begins to investigate a multi-level marketing company that took advantage of a fragile woman, Jane discovers that the past can be dangerous. Stephen Huszar and Paris Jefferson co-star in the new movie, which airs Friday, May 12 at 9 p.m. ET.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.