Naomi Campbell debuted an iconic Chanel dress in 1996. To celebrate her recent partnership at Cannes, she pulled the look and gave it a modern twist.

In 1996, Naomi Campbell was 25 years old and at the height of supermodel fame. Now, the 53-year-old is raising her two young children and advocating for meaningful causes. Fortunately for fans of the English model, Campbell took time out of her busy schedule for the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival. To the delight of many, she walked the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga red carpet in a dress she wore 28 years ago, with a sexy sheer twist.

Naomi Campbell wears Chanel in 1996 in Paris; Campbell wears the same dress on May 15, 2024 in Cannes, France | PIERRE VERDY/AFP via Getty Images; Gisela Schober/Getty Images

In 1996, Naomi Campbell had recently appeared on several iconic Vogue covers. The young model published her first novel, Swan, and walked the runway at her second Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. She also debuted an iconic black dress on the Chanel runway for the first time ever.

Naomi Campbell displays Karl Lagerfeld’s creation for Chanel in 1996 | PIERRE VERDY/AFP via Getty Images; Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

As part of Karl Lagerfeld’s 1997 fall/winter show for Chanel, the black sequin piece’s sheer panels cascaded to Campbell’s ankles with a black slip underneath. The lithe model fit the tight bodice and square necklace beautifully, with double pearled straps delicateley holding up the dress. The controversial late designer styled the gown with a sculptural hair-like headpiece and black platform heels.

Naomi Campbell before the 1996 show; Karl Lagerfeld in 1996; Campbell walks the runway at the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 1996-97 fashion show | Stephane Cardinale/Sygma via Getty Images; GERARD JULIEN/AFP via Getty Images; Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Fast forward 28 years. Campbell has flown to Cannes, France, to grace the red carpet with her ageless beauty. Legendary stylist Law Roach has paused his retirement to dress her. Despite avoiding Chanel regarding his priority client Zendaya, Roach pulls this Lagerfeld piece for his supermodel friend of many years.

Law Roach and Naomi Campbell at the ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ red carpet | Kristy Sparow/Getty Images; Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

The celebrity stylist and Campbell removed the slip and added a black thong, aligning with 2024’s naked dress theme. Beneath the tulle panels, the mother of two showed off her famous legs. Roach surely had a hang in Campbell’s beauty choices as well. The model wore her hair in brushed-out wavy curls instead of 1996’s slicked back pixie cut. Campbell carried a quilted Chanel bag. She opted for a pink lip and cheeks, keeping things fairly natural as she did in the ’90s.

Naomi Campbell at Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2024 | Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images; Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images; Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Naomi shared a series of Instagram posts regarding her throwback moment. In the first post, she displayed an original 1996 photo wearing the piece with the caption, “Chanel Fall 1996 #karllagerfeld #thenandnow.” In the next post, she shared a series of snaps from the red carpet. Then, in the third, Campbell posted a carousel of photos showing her alongside a BMW vehicle.

Naomi Campbell at the ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ red carpet | Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for BMW

On display at Cannes Film Festival, the BMW XM Mystique Allure was “designed by me,” according to the supermodel. Campbell posed on and inside the gorgeous car. The “one-of-a-kind creation” is the first vehicle designed with materials from the high-fashion industry, according to BMW. Who better to collaborate with than Campbell?

The BMW XM Mystique Allure with Naomi Campbell on May 15, 2024 | Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for BMW

Inspired by her favorite color, the XM Mystique Allure is a “deeply saturated ultramarine shade, accentuated by a lustrous matte finish.” BMW took the inside to the outside with rich velvet and sequins covering the car’s exterior. The interior features purple velvet. This haute couture partnership certainly explains Campbell’s presence at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival. A high fashion moment if there ever was one.