Naomi Campbell, 53, Looks Better Than Ever in Same Chanel Dress She Wore 28 Years Ago — With a Sheer Twist!
In 1996, Naomi Campbell was 25 years old and at the height of supermodel fame. Now, the 53-year-old is raising her two young children and advocating for meaningful causes. Fortunately for fans of the English model, Campbell took time out of her busy schedule for the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival. To the delight of many, she walked the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga red carpet in a dress she wore 28 years ago, with a sexy sheer twist.
In 1996, Naomi Campbell had recently appeared on several iconic Vogue covers. The young model published her first novel, Swan, and walked the runway at her second Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. She also debuted an iconic black dress on the Chanel runway for the first time ever.
As part of Karl Lagerfeld’s 1997 fall/winter show for Chanel, the black sequin piece’s sheer panels cascaded to Campbell’s ankles with a black slip underneath. The lithe model fit the tight bodice and square necklace beautifully, with double pearled straps delicateley holding up the dress. The controversial late designer styled the gown with a sculptural hair-like headpiece and black platform heels.
Fast forward 28 years. Campbell has flown to Cannes, France, to grace the red carpet with her ageless beauty. Legendary stylist Law Roach has paused his retirement to dress her. Despite avoiding Chanel regarding his priority client Zendaya, Roach pulls this Lagerfeld piece for his supermodel friend of many years.
The celebrity stylist and Campbell removed the slip and added a black thong, aligning with 2024’s naked dress theme. Beneath the tulle panels, the mother of two showed off her famous legs. Roach surely had a hang in Campbell’s beauty choices as well. The model wore her hair in brushed-out wavy curls instead of 1996’s slicked back pixie cut. Campbell carried a quilted Chanel bag. She opted for a pink lip and cheeks, keeping things fairly natural as she did in the ’90s.
Naomi shared a series of Instagram posts regarding her throwback moment. In the first post, she displayed an original 1996 photo wearing the piece with the caption, “Chanel Fall 1996 #karllagerfeld #thenandnow.” In the next post, she shared a series of snaps from the red carpet. Then, in the third, Campbell posted a carousel of photos showing her alongside a BMW vehicle.
On display at Cannes Film Festival, the BMW XM Mystique Allure was “designed by me,” according to the supermodel. Campbell posed on and inside the gorgeous car. The “one-of-a-kind creation” is the first vehicle designed with materials from the high-fashion industry, according to BMW. Who better to collaborate with than Campbell?
Inspired by her favorite color, the XM Mystique Allure is a “deeply saturated ultramarine shade, accentuated by a lustrous matte finish.” BMW took the inside to the outside with rich velvet and sequins covering the car’s exterior. The interior features purple velvet. This haute couture partnership certainly explains Campbell’s presence at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival. A high fashion moment if there ever was one.