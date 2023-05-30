‘NCIS’ Star Michael Weatherly Admits Mark Harmon ‘Was Confused by My Presence Right From the Get-Go’

Michael Weatherly and Mark Harmon shared the screen as stars of the popular show NCIS for well over a decade. However, their working relationship didn’t always sail smoothly, especially in the beginning.

In a resurfaced interview from 2020, Weatherly opened up about their clashing dynamic. While the NCIS star joked about how he and Harmon didn’t get along, his comments might put his return to the crime procedural in jeopardy.

Michael Weatherly and Mark Harmon | Michael Yarish/CBS via Getty Images

‘NCIS’ star Michael Weatherly confesses that he didn’t get along with Mark Harmon at the start

Weatherly and Harmon joined forces at the inception of NCIS, becoming key figures throughout the series. However, their perspectives did not align right from the start, leading to some initial differences between the co-stars.

In an interview with The Futon Critic, Weatherly shed light on their relationship. He explained that they approached the show from distinct vantage points, emphasizing the contrast between them.

Weatherly humorously compared their dissimilarities in the interview. He described their polar opposite nature, likening himself to Antarctica and Harmon to the North Pole, playfully highlighting their contrasting “polarities.”

“Mark Harmon and I were on different poles. I was Antarctica, he was the North Pole and we were just looking down there going, ‘What is up with your polarity? What’s going on?” Weatherly shared. “And he was confused by my presence right from the get-go.”

Weatherly gave the interview when he was no longer starring on NCIS. With the actor looking to return to his role in the hit show in the near future, his comments about Harmon might come back to hurt him.

Michael Weatherly’s comments could be detrimental to his return to ‘NCIS’

Weatherly has reportedly expressed a desire to return to NCIS. However, insiders claim that his chances are being hindered by his arrogant attitude and disrespectful remarks about Harmon.

Sources told Radar Online that Weatherly has been eager to rejoin NCIS ever since his legal drama Bull concluded. The only issue is that Weatherly’s comments have had a detrimental impact on his prospects, especially considering Harmon’s role in making NCIS a tremendous success.

“Mark’s a legend and people don’t take kindly to Michael talking junk about him,” the source dished. “Michael comes off as an immature a** and jealous, too”

The source noted that producers were on board with Weatherly returning before he made the comments about Harmon. To make things even more complicated, Harmon stepped back from the show in 2021.

With Harmon still in retirement, NCIS producers have reportedly been in talks about bringing Weatherly back. That, of course, could change if Harmon decides to make a return to the popular show.

‘Bull’ star admits that he now understands Mark Harmon’s point of view

After taking on the lead role in Bull, Weatherly’s perspective underwent a significant transformation. He candidly expressed his newfound understanding of Harmon’s approach to the show, acknowledging that the experience had been truly enlightening.

“It’s been very illuminating and given me a great deal of insight and regard for what Mark Harmon was doing all those years,” Weatherly reflected.

Weatherly departed from NCIS in 2015 to embark on his journey with Bull. With that show over, the question of his return has piqued the curiosity of fans.

Weatherly himself has been quite forthcoming about the possibility of reprising his role as Tony DiNozzo. Although he is clearly willing to return to the show that made him famous, producers have yet to say anything about the reports.

If Weatherly were to make a comeback on NCIS, it’s unlikely that he would share any scenes with Harmon. At least until Harmon decides he’s had enough of retirement and returns as Gibbs.