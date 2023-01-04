Why Nelson Mandela’s Granddaughter Is Very ‘Upset’ With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Now

Following the Harry & Meghan docuseries, Netflix released another Sussex-produced documentary but this one is not sitting well with Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter. Here’s more on the documentary and how it got Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in hot water with Ndileka Mandela.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry listen to speakers at the General Assembly during the Nelson Mandela International Day at the United Nations Headquarters | John Lamparski/Getty Images

One of Mandela’s other grandchildren previously pushed back against something Meghan said

In September 2022 during her interview with The Cut, Meghan said that in 2019 at the Lion King premiere in London one cast member equated her marriage to Prince Harry with Nelson Mandela being freed from prison.

The Duchess of Sussex told the publication: “He [the cast member] looked at me, and he’s just like light. He said, ‘I just need you to know: When you married into this family, we rejoiced in the streets the same we did when Mandela was freed from prison.'”

Meghan’s recollection received pushback including from Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Zwelivelile “Mandla” Mandela, who said he was surprised by the duchess’s remarks because there’s no comparison between the former Suits actor and South Africa’s first Black president.

“Madiba’s celebration was based on overcoming 350 years of colonialism with 60 years of a brutal apartheid regime in South Africa. So it cannot be equated to as the same,” Mandla insisted via the Daily Mail before adding, “Every day there are people who want to be Nelson Mandela, either comparing themselves with him or wanting to emulate him.”

Why Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter is not happy with the Sussexes now

Ndileka Mandela at Constitution Hill during a memorial service organized by the Nelson Mandela Foundation | Mduduzi Ndzingi/Sowetan/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Now, Nelson Mandela’s eldest granddaughter, Ndileka Mandela, is voicing her unhappiness with the Sussexes following the release of their new documentary Live to Lead.

A description for the program on Netflix’s website reads: “The inspiring docuseries, produced by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, showcases global justice activists. Inspired by Nelson Mandela and produced in part by Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Live to Lead puts the spotlight on seven leaders who’ve dedicated their lives to social justice.” But the Mandela family wasn’t consulted about it and Ndileka said that Harry “needs to be authentic and stick to his own story” instead of using her late grandfather’s.

Ndileka spoke to The Australian Newspaper about the Sussexes using the late anti-apartheid campaigner’s name and accused them of doing so for their own personal gain. “What relevance does grandad’s life have with his?” she asked (per Express). “I don’t believe [Harry] nor Meghan have ever properly met granddad, maybe when Harry was young at Buckingham Palace, but they are using his quotations in the documentary to draw in people and make millions without the Mandela family benefiting.

“I know the Nelson Mandela Foundation has supported the initiative but people have stolen grandfather’s quotes for years and have used his legacy because they know his name sells — Harry and Meghan are no different from them.”

Ndileka added: “I’ve made peace with people using granddad’s name but it’s still deeply upsetting and tedious every time it happens.”

Prince Harry recalls meeting Nelson Mandela years ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meeting with Graca Machel, widow of Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg, South Africa | Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

As for meeting Nelson Mandela, Prince Harry said he did years earlier.

In 2015, he told the Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory: “I was fortunate enough to meet Madiba a number of years ago and I have treasured that memory ever since.”

Harry and Meghan met with the former South African leader’s widow Graca Machel during their trip to the country in 2019.