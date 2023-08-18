'Virgin River' season 5 will be released in September 2023 on Netflix. The streaming service provider is so confident in the series that its already been renewed for a sixth season, and more is possible.

Netflix is preparing to release Virgin River season 5 in September, but the streaming service provider isn’t bothering to wait for the season’s watch numbers to come in before committing to more of the story. In May, the streaming service provider revealed Virgin River will return for a sixth season. There is a logical reason why the company is so committed to continuing Mel Monroe’s story.

‘Virgin River’ will be back for atleast a couple more seasons

Season 5 of Virgin River will not be its last. In May, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the streaming service provider was prepared to bring a sixth season of the drama to viewers, even before season 5’s official release date. There doesn’t look to be an end in sight either, as Netflix could be interested in extending the story even further. How much further they’ll opt to take the show, based on a series of books by Robyn Carr, remains unknown.

Virgin River premiered on Netflix in 2019 and tells the story of Mel Monroe, a nurse practitioner who flees Los Angeles for a simple life in rural Virgin River. While Mel’s goal is to find simplicity, she learns that small-town living doesn’t always make things easier. Season 2 premiered in November 2020. Seasons 3 and 4 were released by Netflix in July 2021 and July 2022, respectively. The show’s fifth season has a September 2023 release date planned. A sixth season would likely drop in the summer or fall of 2024.

Why is Netflix renewing the series before the upcoming season even airs?

Netflix and other streaming service providers have spent several months looking for ways to cut costs and increase profits. For several original content series, that has meant cancelations when the cost of production couldn’t be justified. Virgin River is, reportedly, a standout in a very positive way.

Last year, Deadline pointed out that Virgin River ticks a lot of boxes for a streaming service provider when it comes to original content. The series remains well-loved, and each season has made it to the Top 10 list. Compared to its popularity, it has relatively low production costs, making it economically attractive to Netflix. The core cast is small, filming is cheaper than other projects, and there aren’t exorbitant special effects costs to factor in, explained the publication. As long as people continue to tune in, Netflix can justify the cost of the series, which would explain why the company is so keen on locking down additional seasons before the previous one even airs.

Doc Mullins and Bert in ‘Virgin River’ | Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

If Netflix chooses, there is plenty more story to tell beyond season 6, too. According to Marie Claire, the book series the show is based on provides plenty of material. The Robyn Carr series has 21 books in it. The most recent book, Return to Virgin River, was published in October 2020. While Carr has several upcoming books, none appear attached to the Virgin River series.