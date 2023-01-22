Netflix’s ‘The Recruit’ Star Noah Centineo Reveals He Wore His Own Clothes on Camera

Actors usually have huge budgets for costumes. For instance, when making Casino, Robert De Niro and Sharon Stone’s costume budgets went into the millions. However, when an actor isn’t that well known and isn’t working on major productions, the show or movie may decide to do with what’s available. Noah Centineo‘s recent role in Netflix‘s The Recruit sees him take on a more dramatic role than his audience is used to. The actor revealed he wore his own clothes on camera for the part.

Noah Centineo is the new kid on Netflix’s drama block

Noah Centineo at ‘The Recruit’ world premiere | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Noah Centineo began his acting career as a Disney Channel star before breaking into the limelight playing Jesus Adam Foster in the family drama TV show The Fosters. He then forayed into rom-com roles with his roles in the To All The Boys film series, Sierra Burgess is a Loser, and The Perfect Date, establishing him as a leading man. The actor’s recent endeavor sees him dive into the murky waters of international politics.

Playing the fresh out of law school CIA agent, Owen Hendricks, in Netflix’s newest drama, The Recruit, Centineo finds himself in the middle of international conflicts with dangerous people because an asset of the CIA tried to expose agency secrets, including her relationship with the agency.

Owen tries to negotiate with the asset, putting himself in danger and risking his life to fulfill his duties. Laura Haddock plays Max, the CIA asset who does time for beating a trucker to death. Aarti Mann plays Violet, one of Owen’s coworkers, while Colton Dunn takes on the role of Lester, Owen’s coworker and Violet’s friend.

Fivel Stewart plays Centineo’s character’s ex-girlfriend and roommate, while Kristian Bruun appears as Janus, Owen’s colleague who helps him out. The Recruit dropped on Netflix on Dec. 16, 2022.

Noah Centineo reveals he wore his own clothes for the show

The Recruit features a lot of impressive wardrobe choices. Noah Centineo’s Owen frequently wears a suit, but when he is not at work or getting his nails plucked off, he is seen in a more casual wardrobe. According to Centineo, one of the most pivotal outfits he wore on the show came from his own wardrobe.

In an A Day in The Life interview with Netflix, Centineo revealed that they were looking for the perfect outfit for his character to wear when he meets his ex-girlfriend, so they decided to settle on his own sweatpants.

“We were trying to figure out what Owen was gonna wear for when he meets Hannah in the library, and we ended on this,” Centineo said, gesturing at his clothes. “I’m just gonna be wearing a black hoodie. These are actually my jeans. And then we got some nice Vans, as always,” the actor added.

Is Season 2 of ‘The Recruit’ coming?

The Recruit season 2 potential release date on Netflix, cast and everything you need to know https://t.co/fmExWGlAkB — Digital Spy TV (@digitalspytv) December 20, 2022

The Recruit has garnered a significant following of fans who mostly enjoy Noah Centineo’s Mark-Ruffalo-type of charm. While it’s not the first time Centineo has proven he has what it takes to thrive in a drama, it is his first role as a leading man in the genre, and fans are excited to see what’s next for him and his character in the show.

The first season of The Recruit ended on a wild cliffhanger, indicating that there might be a second season. According to Forbes, the reception has been good so far as it came second after Emily in Paris, with 95 million hours viewed in its first week on the streamer. However, unlike Emily in Paris, which got a double renewal for seasons 3 and 4, Netflix hasn’t yet announced a renewal for The Recruit.

If the series continues to hold well in the coming weeks, Netflix may decide to give it another go. Still, if they aren’t convinced that it can continue pulling in viewers, the streaming giant may decide to axe it, leaving fans with an itch to scratch with the cliffhanger.