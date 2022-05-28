New on Netflix (June 2022)
Stranger Things Season 4 topped the list of Netflix new releases in May 2022. Netflix rolls out an even better lineup of new movies and shows during the month of June 2022 led by The Umbrella Academy Season 3. What’s new on Netflix in June? Showbiz Cheat Sheet shared the list of new Netflix movies and TV shows to watch during the first month of summer below.
New Netflix movies
Netflix starts the summer off right with some new original movies. The Gray Man premieres on Netflix in July 2022, but there are a handful of new movies you have to check out in June, including Spiderhead, Halftime, Hustle, and The Man from Toronto.
‘Spiderhead’
Spiderhead hits Netflix on June 17. Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, and Jurnee Smollett star in the new Netflix movie from Rhett Rheese and Paul Wernick and directed by Joseph Kosinski. The film tells the story of a prison that does experiments on the inmates. It is based on “Escape from Spiderhead,” a New Yorker story by George Saunders.
‘Halftime’
Jennifer Lopez fans need to watch Halftime on Netflix in June. Halftime premieres on June 14. The documentary is an in-depth, behind-the-scenes film that follows the buildup to her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance with Shakira.
‘Hustle’
Netflix subscribers love an Adam Sandler movie. Luckily, there is a new one coming to Netflix in June. Hustle premieres on June 3. The film tells the story of a basketball scout, played by Sandler, who finds and befriends a budding talent, played by Juancho Hernangomez, trying to make an NBA roster. Hustle might not be the normal Sandler performance his fans are used to, but after Sandler’s performance in Uncut Gems, it’s definitely worth a watch on Netflix. Shaquille O’Neal complimented Sandler’s basketball skills recently, so there are definitely a few reasons to tune in.
‘The Man from Toronto’
The Man from Toronto stars Woody Harrelson, Kevin Hart, Kaley Cuoco, and Ellen Barkin. The film hits Netflix on June 24. It was originally a Sony Pictures film with an August theatrical release date, but it’s heading to Netflix instead. The action-comedy follows the unlike pairing of a regular man and an assassin after they get confused with one another.
New Netflix shows
Finding what to watch on Netflix can be a complicated process. At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, we want to make it as simple as possible. In addition to the four movies listed above, we picked three shows on Netflix to watch in June below.
‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3
The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is the top Netflix show to watch in June. The Netflix series returns with new episodes on June 22. Fans waited nearly two years for the release of The Umbrella Academy Season 3. That wait ends soon! The full cast also returns for the third season, which pits the Umbrella Academy against the mysterious Sparrow Academy.
‘First Kill’
Vampire fans need to check out First Kill, a new Netflix original vampire series hitting the streaming service on June 10. Not to be confused with the Hayden Christenson movie of the same name, First Kill tells the story of two teens, a vampire seeking her first kill and a monster hunter seeking her first kill, who fall in love. Imani Lewis and Sarah Catherine Hook star in the series.
‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 6
Along with First Kill, Peaky Blinders Season 6 finally hits Netflix on June 10. The final season of the period crime drama aired in the UK earlier this year. Stateside, fans had to wait a few months to see what happens to Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and the rest of the Peaky Blinders. Luckily, this isn’t the end of the story. There’s a Peaky Blinders movie in the works to end the story.
Netflix New Releases
Netflix releases dozens of new movies and shows in June. Check out the full list of shows and movies, along with their respective release dates, below.
June 1
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
- Dear John
- Dumb and Dumber
- Edge of Seventeen
- Eraser
- His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass
- Lean on Me
- Léon: The Professional
- Life as We Know It
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
- Mission: Impossible II
- Mr Bean’s Holiday
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- Soul Plane
- Steel Magnolias
- The Amazing Spider-Man
- The Boy
- The Departed
- The Fighter
- The Girl Next Door
- The Hurt Locker
- The Players Club
- Titanic
- Troy
- Vegas Vacation
- We Are Marshall
June 2
- The DUFF
- Borgen: Power and Glory
- Yuri Marcal: Honest Mistake
June 3
- As the Crow Flies
- Floor Is Lava Season 2
- Interceptor
- Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?
- The Perfect Mother
- Surviving Summer
- Two Summers
June 5
- Straight Up
June 6
- Action Pack Season 2
- Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill
June 7
- That’s My Time with David Letterman
June 8
- Baby Fever
- Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis
- Hustle
- Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey
June 9
- Rhythm + Flow France
- Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration
June 10
- Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness
- Closet Monster
- Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute
- First Kill
- Intimacy
- Peaky Blinders Season 6
- Top Gear Season 27 and 28
- Trees of Peace
- Vice
June 11
- Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory
- Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures
- Charlie’s Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends
- Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends
- Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America
June 14
- Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live
- Halftime
- The Mole Season 3 and 4
June 15
- Centauro
- Front Cover
- God’s Favorite Idiot
- Heart Parade
- Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend
- Maldvias
- Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies, and the Internet
- The War Next-door Season 2
- The Wrath of God
June 16
- Dead End: Paranormal Park
- Karma’s World Music Videos Season 2
- Love & Anarchy Season 2
- Rhythm + Flow France
- Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta
- Snoop Dogg F*cn Around Comedy Special
- Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
June 17
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Rainbow High Season 2
- She Season 2
- Spiderhead
June 18
- Alchemy of Souls
- Charmed Season 4
- SPRIGGAN
June 19
- Civl
- IT
June 20
- Doom of Love
- Philomena
June 21
- The Future Of
- Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual
- Kenan and Kel Season 1 and 2
- Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide Season 1 and 2
- Zoey 101 Season 1 and 2
June 22
- Bruna Louise: Demolition
- The Hidden Lives of Pets
- Love & Gelato
- The Mist
- One Piece (New episodes)
- Sing 2
- Snowflake Mountain
- The Umbrella Academy Season 3
June 23
- Best of the Fest
- First Class
- Queen
- Rhythm + Flow France
June 24
- Man vs Bee
- Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area
- Legacies Season 4
- The Man from Toronto
- Angry Birds: Summer Madness Season 2
June 25
- Grey’s Anatomy Season 18
June 27
- Cafe Minamdang
- Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday
June 28
- Blasted
- Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy
June 29
- Beauty
- Extraordinary Attorney Woo
- Pirate Gold of Adak Island
- The Upshaws Season 2 Part 1
June 30
- BASTARD!! – Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy
- Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
- Sharkdog Season 2
Leaving Netflix in June 2022
Unfortunately, Netflix loses a few shows and movies in June, too. Overall, the list of shows and movies leaving Netflix isn’t long, but there are some titles subscribers will miss, especially on the TV side. Reign, Criminal Minds, and The Originals are leaving Netflix in June.
June 2
- Documentary Now!
- Lady Bird
June 6
- The Night Shift
- Vampire Academy
June 13
- Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce
June 13
- Silver Linings Playbook
June 23
- Reign
June 29
- Criminal Minds
June 30
- Corpse Bride
- Desperado
- Eagle Eye
- Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter
- The Exorcist
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- Godzilla
- Happy Gilmore
- Her
- How to Train Your Dragon
- Into the Wild
- Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me
- Just Go With It
- Looper
- Memoirs of a Geisha
- Midnight in Paris
- My Fair Lady
- The Originals
- Shrek Forever After
- Stand by Me