New on Netflix (June 2022)

Stranger Things Season 4 topped the list of Netflix new releases in May 2022. Netflix rolls out an even better lineup of new movies and shows during the month of June 2022 led by The Umbrella Academy Season 3. What’s new on Netflix in June? Showbiz Cheat Sheet shared the list of new Netflix movies and TV shows to watch during the first month of summer below.

Emmy Raver-Lampman, Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, Aidan Gallagher, David Castañeda, and Robert Sheehan in ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3 | Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

New Netflix movies

Netflix starts the summer off right with some new original movies. The Gray Man premieres on Netflix in July 2022, but there are a handful of new movies you have to check out in June, including Spiderhead, Halftime, Hustle, and The Man from Toronto.

‘Spiderhead’

Spiderhead hits Netflix on June 17. Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, and Jurnee Smollett star in the new Netflix movie from Rhett Rheese and Paul Wernick and directed by Joseph Kosinski. The film tells the story of a prison that does experiments on the inmates. It is based on “Escape from Spiderhead,” a New Yorker story by George Saunders.

‘Halftime’

Jennifer Lopez fans need to watch Halftime on Netflix in June. Halftime premieres on June 14. The documentary is an in-depth, behind-the-scenes film that follows the buildup to her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance with Shakira.

‘Hustle’

Netflix subscribers love an Adam Sandler movie. Luckily, there is a new one coming to Netflix in June. Hustle premieres on June 3. The film tells the story of a basketball scout, played by Sandler, who finds and befriends a budding talent, played by Juancho Hernangomez, trying to make an NBA roster. Hustle might not be the normal Sandler performance his fans are used to, but after Sandler’s performance in Uncut Gems, it’s definitely worth a watch on Netflix. Shaquille O’Neal complimented Sandler’s basketball skills recently, so there are definitely a few reasons to tune in.

‘The Man from Toronto’

The Man from Toronto stars Woody Harrelson, Kevin Hart, Kaley Cuoco, and Ellen Barkin. The film hits Netflix on June 24. It was originally a Sony Pictures film with an August theatrical release date, but it’s heading to Netflix instead. The action-comedy follows the unlike pairing of a regular man and an assassin after they get confused with one another.

New Netflix shows

Gracie Dzienny in ‘First Kill’ |Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Finding what to watch on Netflix can be a complicated process. At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, we want to make it as simple as possible. In addition to the four movies listed above, we picked three shows on Netflix to watch in June below.

‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is the top Netflix show to watch in June. The Netflix series returns with new episodes on June 22. Fans waited nearly two years for the release of The Umbrella Academy Season 3. That wait ends soon! The full cast also returns for the third season, which pits the Umbrella Academy against the mysterious Sparrow Academy.

‘First Kill’

Vampire fans need to check out First Kill, a new Netflix original vampire series hitting the streaming service on June 10. Not to be confused with the Hayden Christenson movie of the same name, First Kill tells the story of two teens, a vampire seeking her first kill and a monster hunter seeking her first kill, who fall in love. Imani Lewis and Sarah Catherine Hook star in the series.

‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 6

Along with First Kill, Peaky Blinders Season 6 finally hits Netflix on June 10. The final season of the period crime drama aired in the UK earlier this year. Stateside, fans had to wait a few months to see what happens to Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and the rest of the Peaky Blinders. Luckily, this isn’t the end of the story. There’s a Peaky Blinders movie in the works to end the story.

Netflix New Releases

Netflix releases dozens of new movies and shows in June. Check out the full list of shows and movies, along with their respective release dates, below.

June 1

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Dear John

Dumb and Dumber

Edge of Seventeen

Eraser

His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass

Lean on Me

Léon: The Professional

Life as We Know It

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mr Bean’s Holiday

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Soul Plane

Steel Magnolias

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Boy

The Departed

The Fighter

The Girl Next Door

The Hurt Locker

The Players Club

Titanic

Troy

Vegas Vacation

We Are Marshall

June 2

The DUFF

Borgen: Power and Glory

Yuri Marcal: Honest Mistake

June 3

As the Crow Flies

Floor Is Lava Season 2

Interceptor

Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?

The Perfect Mother

Surviving Summer

Two Summers

June 5

Straight Up

June 6

Action Pack Season 2

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill

June 7

That’s My Time with David Letterman

June 8

Baby Fever

Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis

Hustle

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

June 9

Rhythm + Flow France

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration

June 10

Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness

Closet Monster

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute

First Kill

Intimacy

Peaky Blinders Season 6

Top Gear Season 27 and 28

Trees of Peace

Vice

June 11

Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America

June 14

Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live

Halftime

The Mole Season 3 and 4

June 15

Centauro

Front Cover

God’s Favorite Idiot

Heart Parade

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend

Maldvias

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies, and the Internet

The War Next-door Season 2

The Wrath of God

June 16

Dead End: Paranormal Park

Karma’s World Music Videos Season 2

Love & Anarchy Season 2

Rhythm + Flow France

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta

Snoop Dogg F*cn Around Comedy Special

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

June 17

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Rainbow High Season 2

She Season 2

Spiderhead

June 18

Alchemy of Souls

Charmed Season 4

SPRIGGAN

June 19

Civl

IT

June 20

Doom of Love

Philomena

June 21

The Future Of

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual

Kenan and Kel Season 1 and 2

Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide Season 1 and 2

Zoey 101 Season 1 and 2

June 22

Bruna Louise: Demolition

The Hidden Lives of Pets

Love & Gelato

The Mist

One Piece (New episodes)

Sing 2

Snowflake Mountain

The Umbrella Academy Season 3

June 23

Best of the Fest

First Class

Queen

Rhythm + Flow France

June 24

Man vs Bee

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area

Legacies Season 4

The Man from Toronto

Angry Birds: Summer Madness Season 2

June 25

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18

June 27

Cafe Minamdang

Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday

June 28

Blasted

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy

June 29

Beauty

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Pirate Gold of Adak Island

The Upshaws Season 2 Part 1

June 30

BASTARD!! – Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Sharkdog Season 2

Leaving Netflix in June 2022

Unfortunately, Netflix loses a few shows and movies in June, too. Overall, the list of shows and movies leaving Netflix isn’t long, but there are some titles subscribers will miss, especially on the TV side. Reign, Criminal Minds, and The Originals are leaving Netflix in June.

June 2

Documentary Now!

Lady Bird

June 6

The Night Shift

Vampire Academy

June 13

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce

June 13

Silver Linings Playbook

June 23

Reign

June 29

Criminal Minds

June 30