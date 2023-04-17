New ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 Teaser Features Both Lucas and Nathan

Hallmark Channel has revealed another look at When Calls the Heart Season 10. And the fresh promo for the upcoming episodes – which will begin airing in July – features appearances from a couple of beloved characters who were missing from the first season 10 teaser.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 premieres in July 2023

Andrea Brooks and Kevin McGarry in ‘When Calls the Heart’ | ©2022 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: David Dolsen

Hearties have been dealing with a long break between seasons of their favorite show. When Calls the Heart Season 10 won’t premiere until July 30, 2023. That’s more than a year after the season 9 finale, which featured Lucas’s (Chris McNally) romantic marriage proposal to Elizabeth (Erin Krakow).

The new season will have 12 episodes, including the show’s landmark 100th episode. A teaser (via YouTube) released when Hallmark announced the season 10 premiere date hints at what’s in store for the people of Hope Valley. Unfortunately, the tight-knit community has fallen on hard times following the closure of the foundry and the drying up of the oil wells. But despite the challenges, everyone is coming together to support each other.

“We’ve all rolled up our sleeves, relying on generosity and kindness and neighbors helping neighbors,” Elizabeth says in the teaser. “Everyone has dedicated themselves to doing their part, and having fun while they do it.”

A new ‘When Calls the Heart’ teaser features both Nathan and Lucas

Ready for new adventures, #Hearties? Tell us what you’re most excited to see when #WhenCallsTheHeart returns with an all new season this July! #WCTH pic.twitter.com/jaAXkSswU2 — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) April 17, 2023

When Hallmark released the first When Calls the Heart Season 10 teaser, eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed that two major characters were missing. Neither Lucas nor his one-time romantic rival Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry) appeared in the clip. That led to confusion for some fans, with one even taking to social media to ask Krakow if McNally would be returning to the show. She was quick to reassure viewers that Lucas wasn’t going anywhere and that McNally would appear in the upcoming episodes.

Now, Hearties are finally getting a look at Lucas in season 10. A new teaser (via Twitter) features both him and Nathan.

“It’s hard to believe how far we’ve come,” Elizabeth says to her husband-to-be in the clip. Meanwhile, we also see Nathan in his Mountie uniform, as well as his potential love interest Mei Sou (Amanda Wong). There’s also Elizabeth urging Bill Avery (Jack Wagner) to “seize the day” and a pregnant Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) and her husband Lee (Kavan Smith) reflecting on their upcoming “big adventure.”

Erin Krakow says season 10 of the Hallmark Channel series is ‘worth the wait’

While When Calls the Heart fans are dealing with a long gap between seasons, Krakow promises that the new episodes are “going to be worth the wait.”

One thing Hearties can look forward to? More romance for Elizabeth and Lucas, including a wedding cake tasting, the actor recently told ET.

“It’s an incredible season with a lot going on — some new characters, some new romance, some drama,” Krakow said. “There’s some really funny moments. There’s a new baby coming. There is a lot happening in season 10.”

When Calls the Heart Season 10 premieres Sunday, July 30 on Hallmark Channel.

