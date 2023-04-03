Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi and Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Play April Fools’ Prank on ‘Jersey Shore’ Fans

On April 1, 2023, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley shared the news about the return of their Jersey Shore spinoff series Snooki & JWoww. However, we’re here to let fans know this wasn’t a real announcement but an April Fools’ joke.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi and Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley | MTV

‘Snooki’ and ‘JWoww’ tease fans about the return of their spinoff series

“LETS GOOOO!” Nicole captioned her Instagram post from April 1, 2023. “The biatches are coming back!” The post was a screenshot of a “press release” from MTV news. “MTV greenlights ‘Snooki and JWoww’ reboot,” the headline reads. The fake announcement continued:

“MTV announced the return of the iconic series Snooki & JWoww. The reboot is slated to premiere this year, 2023. Based off the original docuseries that followed the lives of two best friends, Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi and Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley. Snooki and JWoww hit it off on the early days of Jersey Shore and have been inseparable ever since. They have stuck by each other through every breakup, relationship, pregnancy, and all of the drunk nights in between. Watch the all new yet very familiar series that follows these two navigate the world of motherhood, work, and friendship. The series will premiere late in 2023.”

Jenni shared the same image to her Instagram account with the caption: “WE’RE BACK B$TCHES!!!!! Catch an all new #snookiandjwoww this summer only on @mtv.”

Several Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast members commented on the posts. “Congratulations,” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino said. Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, who recently announced her return to reality TV, also commented with the dancing twins emoji.

‘Snooki & JWoww’ reboot isn’t happening

Despite the press release appearing legitimate with a press contact and other details typically found in these documents, Showbiz Cheat Sheet can confirm that MTV issued no such information. According to the MTV Press site, the latest release was published in January 2023 and pertained to The Real Friends of Weho.

‘Jersey Shore’ fans catch on to Nicole and Jenni’s prank

Nicole and Jenni’s Instagram post may have fooled some Jersey Shore fans, but others were quick to notice the superficial nature of the press release. “Its a April Fools’ joke,” one Redditor pointed out in a thread discussing the fake announcement. “You can tell from the the Note-level copyediting and that it is Aprils Fools’ Day.”

Several fans were disappointed to learn the announcement about Snooki & JWoww coming back was fake. “I hope this isn’t a joke,” commented another Redditor. “I’d love to see a Snooki and JWoww reboot. I’d also like to see a Deener and Chris spin off as well. But who knows.”

Several others mentioned a show about the Buckner Family. Any time Deena Cortese’s husband appears on Family Vacation, comments about making Chris Buckner a full-time cast member arise. At publication, there are no plans to do a Snooki & JWoww reboot or a show about the Buckners. But in the future, anything is possible.

We don’t need a ‘Snooki & JWoww’ reboot yet

Right now, a reboot of Snooki & JWoww isn’t necessary. They’re both still heavily involved with new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which is currently filming for the second half of season 6. If the real announcement about the return of Snooki & JWoww comes up, we’ll be sure to let you know. Until then, keep up with Nicole and Jenni in new episodes of JSFV airing Thursdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.