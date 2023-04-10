Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi’s Friend Joey Camsata: How They Met and His Work With Barstool Sports

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans know Joey Camasta as Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi‘s close friend and makeup artist. They co-host the It’s Happening podcast together and Joey has appeared in a few episodes of the MTV reality series, but he has become something of a celebrity himself. Find out what Joey does for the Barstool Sports brand, plus what he does outside of podcasting, how old he is, and who he’s dating in 2023.

Joey Camasta with Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi | Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

‘Out and About’ is Joey’s Barstool podcast

Joey co-hosts the weekly podcast Out & About with Barstool Sports’ Pat McAuliffe. The duo has conversations about gay culture, trending topics, and everything in between.

“I’m a celebrity makeup artist turned comedian,” Joey’s Barstool Sports bio reads. “I am the co-host of Out & About and soon-to-be host of a top-secret makeup project. I moonlight as an amateur chef & my three favorite things are big d***s, fried chicken, and an impeccably chilled sauvignon blanc.”

Joey still records new episodes It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey, too. In the past, he hosted the podcast Could I Get In Your Pantry? and previously appeared on Project Runway, Two Dimes, and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Joey was also involved with Nicole’s venture hosting Messyness. He did her hair and makeup for the Ridiculousness spinoff series.

‘Snooki’s friend Joey is a makeup artist and foodie

Before he became a self-proclaimed comedian and got into podcasting, Joey was mostly known for doing Nicole’s hair and makeup (along with a few other Jersey Shore stars). Up until 2022, Joey was sharing some of his favorite recipes through the Kiki Kuisine Instagram and YouTube channel.

For a time, Joey was hosting ticketed cooking classes through Looped Live. Those seem to have stopped now that he works for Barstool, though.

How old is Joey Camasta?

Joey was born on Jan. 3, 1979. He is 44 years old in 2023. Joey is eight years older than “Snooki,” who will be 36 on Nov. 23 this year.

Joey Camasta’s boyfriend in 2023 doesn’t exist

Joey is reportedly a single man in 2023. He frequently talks about his dating life with “Snooki” on their podcast — tune in to new episodes to hear the latest from Joey.

How did ‘Snooki’ and Joey meet?

Speaking with Barstool president Dave Portnoy, Joey explained how he became friends with the Jersey Shore star. “We met many many moons ago; I was a celebrity makeup artist in Hollywood before I got hired over here,” he said. “It was 2009 and I’m supposed to do her makeup for some big video shoot and she runs 25 minutes late and she comes in … she was like Linus [from Snoopy], but it was hair extensions, spray tans, and booze. She smelled like Southern Comfort.”

Joey said “Snooki” was hungover when they met. Regardless, she asked him to do a shot. “If Snooki from Jersey Shore asks you to do a shot with her, you do a f***ing shot with her.” They never looked back.

‘Snooki’s BFF had surgery for his gynecomastia

Joey has been outspoken about his gynecomastia, the overdevelopment or enlargement of the breast tissue in men. Working with Dr. John Paul Tutela, who many of the Jersey Shore stars have consulted with and had procedures done with before, Joey had surgery to remove some of the breast tissue in 2020.

“To: My Road to Recovery & Chris!” he posted to Instagram on Nov. 17, 2020. He thanked Nicole and Dr. Tutela in the caption, too.