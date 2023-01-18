‘Night Court’ Revival: Melissa Rauch Explains Abby Stone’s Dark Past

NBC premiered the Night Court revival on Jan. 17. In the second of two episodes, viewers learned a lot more about Judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch)’s past. She was introduced as the daughter of the late Judge Harry Stone, but she had her own life experience too. Rauch addressed the importance of Abby’s backstory.

Melissa Rauch | Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros. Television

Rauch spoke with Showbiz Cheat Sheet on Jan. 15 about the Night Court revival. As executive producer as well as star, it was important to her that Abby had a complicated history. Night Court airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Judge Abby Stone is in recovery in the ‘Night Court’ revival

Abby sure seems to take after her father with a good natured, whimsical take on night court cases. In the second episode, she reveals that she has dealt with addiction.

In creating this optimistic character that Abby is, it was important to all of us that she not be Pollyanna. That there’s not this naivety surrounding her optimism. She looks towards the light and embraces the light because she’s seen darkness and realizes that that’s just not how she wants to approach life because [being] seeped in the negativity is not doing her any favors. So I think laying that groundwork of who she was was something that we wanted to not necessarily sit in all the time, but know that that was a layer to her character and really a driving force behind why she does what she does. I think that she’s seen some dark days and so when these people come through her courtroom doors, she wants to find out what their demons are in a way that can ultimately help them. I think it just informs a lot of her compassion. Melissa Rauch, interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, 1/15/23

Abby Stone isn’t always right about defendants

Abby wants to see the best in everybody, but not everybody is ready to be their best selves. As the Night Court revival continues, viewers will see Abby misjudge some of the people in her court.

“As she’s finding her footing, there’s a learning curve but I think it’s always coming from a good place,” Rauch said. “Ultimately the direction that she’s going in is one of looking to find the best in people, trying to give everyone the benefit of the doubt and really seeing people more for their crime, seeing them as people vs. the crime at hand.”

The ‘Night Court’ revival can also touch on current events

Looking ahead to future episodes, the Night Court revival also tackles relevant social issues. One episode will deal with frivolous arrests and protests against police. Of course, that’s only after Night Court makes you laugh. Rauch, a veteran of The Big Bang Theory, prioritizes comedy.

“First and foremost, this is a show that’s created to provide comfort and laughs to people in a time where we all really need it,” Rauch said. “Having a place to come on Tuesday nights where you know that there’ll be comfort in the form of laughter inside the walls that a lot of us, myself included, found joy and comfort in growing up was really important to us.”

Humor can also raise awareness for social issues, so that is one way the Night Court revival can use its platform.