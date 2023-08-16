There Is ‘No Truth’ to Rumors Kate Middleton Has Been Having ‘Late-Night Calls’ With Prince Harry, Royal Insider Says

Kate Middleton was once quite close with Prince William's younger brother, Prince Harry. However, a royal insider says there is no way Kate is having nighttime chats with Harry about coming back to the royal family.

Prince Harry has been at odds with the royal family for quite some time. He and his older brother, Prince William, had a falling out not long after Harry started dating Meghan Markle, and tensions have only risen ever since. At one point, though, Harry was extremely close with William’s wife, Kate Middleton; he once called her his older sister. And when things went south between William and Harry, Kate reportedly tried to step in to no avail.

Rumors have swirled that Kate has had conversations with Harry behind closed doors about potentially working things out with the royal family. But one insider claims there is “no truth” to these rumors.

Kate Middleton is not in talks with Prince Harry, insider says

There are plenty of rumors coming out of the royal family. Some are about Harry’s relationship with Meghan Markle, while others are about tensions between the royals and the Sussexes. And recently, there were stories circulating that Kate was trying her best to bring Harry and William together by speaking with the Duke of Sussex in “late-night conversations.” However, royal expert Kinsey Schofield says her Kensington Palace insiders say no such thing is occurring.

“My contacts at Kensington Palace have told me that this story has no truth to it,” Schofield told Fox News. “The Princess of Wales is not making late night calls to Prince Harry.”

Schofield went on to say that much of William’s disdain toward Harry stems from Harry’s words about Kate. “Catherine is very respectful of Prince William’s feelings and wouldn’t go behind his back to execute anything… The thought of her crawling out of bed to make phone calls is quite silly.”

Of course, a number of the rumors that have come out of the royal family have been pretty silly, including cheating rumors, divorce rumors, financial trouble — the rumor mill seems to never stop churning.

Could Prince Harry and Prince William ever reconnect?

Evidently, if Harry and William do want to rekindle their brotherly friendship, it won’t be at the hands of Kate Middleton. Harry and William have hardly spoken since Harry and his wife left the royal family back in 2020. Harry and Meghan relocated to California, and the two have returned to the United Kingdom only a handful of times since. Harry and William did join forces back in 2021 to unveil a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, and the two were seen smiling and laughing together at one point. People had high hopes that they might work things out, but they never did.

Harry also returned to the royal family on a solo trip for King Charles’ coronation ceremony. Despite the tension between Harry and Charles, both of them wanted the other’s support. Still, nothing has seemed to come of Harry’s trip. Harry and Meghan likely won’t spend time at Balmoral Castle this summer, either, which is a family vacation tradition. However, Harry has said that he does think there is hope for a reconciliation between him and his family, though time will tell if it ever happens.