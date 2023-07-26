The Prince and Princess of Wales will attend the Big Apple event in September 2023.

News that Prince William would visit the United States in September 2023 sent a rush of hope through royal watchers, who would love to see him, and Prince Harry reunite. However, one royal commentator says there’s “no way” the brothers and their wives will meet, much less work out their differences, during a quick New York visit in the Fall. This is why.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton stand together on the Buckingham Palace balcony in London, England | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Prince William have not been in the same place since King Charles’ coronation

Prince William and Prince Harry remain estranged since the latter and his wife, Meghan Markle, chose to leave their roles as senior royals in 2020. The four have not been in the same place since King Charles’ coronation in May 2023.

Publicly, the brothers did not interact with one another at the coronation. Meghan Markle remained at home while Harry attended the event solo.

“For the Earthshot Prize, Prince William is heading this way in September,” royal commentator Kinsley Schofield stated on TalkTV. “He is going to attend the second Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York.”

Schofield weighed in on rumors William would reunite with Harry at the event. She continued, “All the headlines say that Prince William and the Princess of Wales will reunite with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.”

“No. That’s just clickbait,” she continued. “There’s no way that this will happen.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘white noise’ to Prince William and Kate Middleton

Royal commentator Kinsley Schofield believes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are considered “white noise” to the Prince and Princess of Wales. The four have not been seen publicly since a walkabout to meet mourners following Queen Elizabeth’s death.

“I’ve said it before. I think Harry and Meghan are white noise to Prince William and Kate Middleton,” the royal commentator claims. “They just don’t hear them.”

‘They’re just not on their radar’

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018, in London, England | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Per Kinsley Schofield, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s antics go, for the most part, unnoticed by Prince William and Kate Middleton. She claims the couple is looking ahead, not backward.

“They [Kate Middleton and Prince William] are so focused on the future,” she explains. “They are thinking of how they can use their platform in a positive way. They’re [Meghan and Harry] just not on their radar.”

She believes the Prince and Princess of Wales have more significant plans than getting into tussles with Harry and Meghan. They are looking toward “how can they leave a mark on the world? Or at least, leave the world better than they found it.”

Schofield believes that many royalists are “disappointed” in Harry and Meghan because they seem so “self-involved.” She claims they behave distinctly differently from the Prince and Princess of Wales.

As for Kate and William? “They seem so selfless and excited about what they can do for the world,” the royal commentator concluded.

The Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit will take place on Sept. 19, 2023. Founded by Prince William and The Royal Foundation in 2020, The Earthshot Prize “is a global environmental prize to discover, accelerate, and scale ground-breaking solutions that can help put the world firmly on a trajectory toward a stable climate where communities, oceans, and biodiversity thrive in harmony by 2030.”