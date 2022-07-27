‘Nope’ Director Jordan Peele Reveals Why He’ll Never Direct Anyone Else’s Movies ￼

Jordan Peele’s latest film, Nope, is one of the most notable movies in a summer season filled with blockbusters. The writer-director crafted a tale about consumerism and entertainment and made a sci fi/horror movie out of it. And he managed to whittle down a nearly four-hour first cut to a more digestible run time. Peele seems to have a hit on his hands with Nope, and he could have his pick of projects to work on next, but he revealed why he has no desire to work on anyone else’s movies.

Jordan Peele quickly established himself as an excellent filmmaker with ‘Get Out’

Peele’s first movie script was for Keanu. He co-wrote the screenplay with Alex Rubens but worked alone on Get Out.

Peele wrote, produced, and directed Get Out. The movie, which included Peele having an emotional discovery while writing it, earned four Academy Award nominations, and Peele won at the 2018 Oscars for best original screenplay.

Get Out proved successful financially, too. It earned nearly $256 million worldwide on a budget of just $4.5 million, per IMDb.

He followed up with Us in 2019 before Nope hit in 2022, and he wrote the scripts and directed both movies. Peele found success putting his own films into the world, and he has no plans to direct anyone else’s movies in the future.

Peele reveals why he won’t direct someone else’s movies: “ I just feel like I have this responsibility”

Get Out won big at the box office, earned four Academy Award nominations, and gave Peele an Oscar win. Us enjoyed a $71.1 million opening weekend and earned more than $255.1 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo, and Nope was the No. 1 film its opening weekend.

That kind of success undoubtedly gives Peele his pick of projects to work on next. He could move on to established franchises and studio tentpoles, but as Peele said during a Collider interview (via YouTube), he has no plans to direct someone else’s movie:

“I think the thing about it is, no matter how many [intellectual properties] I think of or I think about taking on, I just feel like I have this responsibility to myself and to [other] people to tell my own stories. And so I don’t know if there is going to be an IP that will do it.” Jordan Peele on why he doesn’t plan to direct someone else’s movies

Peele finds satisfaction working on his own movies from beginning to end, and the results speak for themselves. With the level of success he’s achieved, it’s no wonder he doesn’t want to work on someone else’s idea.

Why is Peele famous? Take your pick

The internet often wants to know why Jordan Peele is famous. The list of options grows bigger with every project he completes.

Some fans might remember him from MadTV, where he wrote and acted. Peele is also famous for the hit Comedy Central series Key & Peele. In addition to starring on the show, he executive produced 47 episodes and wrote or helped create 55 episodes during the show’s run from 2012 to 2015.

Peele’s movies might be what bring him a new level of fame. There’s the screenplay Oscar for Get Out, of course, but Nope could be his biggest hit yet. It opened with $44 million, which is the best for an original (non-sequel) movie since another Peele movie, Us, per Box Office Mojo.

With Peele’s movies bringing him plenty of fame and creative satisfaction, he has a good reason for not wanting to directing someone else’s movie.

