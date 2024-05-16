Eminem was known for controversial stunts during his early career. He’s taken things to another level with an obituary for his character Slim Shady.

Eminem was known for oddball, controversial stunts during his early career, but he’s taken things to another level with an obituary for his character Slim Shady. The obituary gives fans a lot of insight into how the “Without Me” rapper views his Slim Shady persona. It also might have a clue as to how Slim Shady will evolve in the future.

Eminem’s obituary for Slim Shady is a refresher for some

One of Eminem’s most provocative stunts in some time is naming his upcoming album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). Killing off a famous character is sure to turn heads, whether it was Sir Arthur Conan Doyle killing off Sherlock Holmes or the famous DC Comics arc “The Death of Superman.”

In keeping with that tradition, the Detroit Free Press published a faux obituary for Slim Shady which explained the character for those who aren’t too familiar with him. “A product of Detroit who began his career there as a rogue splinter in the flourishing underground rap scene of the mid to late 1990s, Shady first became a household name in 1999 with the debut of his playfully deranged single ‘My Name Is,’ — along with its uniquely eye-catching video — exposed the young artist and his lyrics to a wider audience,” the obituary says.

Eminem’s fake obituary references a horror movie franchise

The obituary said that Slim Shady’s death was not a peaceful one. “Ultimately, the very things that seemed to be the tools he used became calling cards that defined an existence that could only come to a sudden and horrific end,” it continued. “His complex and tortured existence has come to a close, and the legacy he leaves behind is no closer to resolution than the manner in which this character departed this world. May he truly find the peace in an afterlife that he could not find on Earth.”

The obituary is accompanied by a photograph of Slim Shady wearing a hockey mask, referencing the villain Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th slasher film series. Eminem infamously compared himself to Jason in the song “Criminal.” The allusion to Jason might have a hidden meaning. Like many horror film antagonists, Jason has died and risen from the grave. Perhaps Slim Shady will die for a time before returning in his deranged, violent glory.

The 2 most famous songs about Slim Shady

“My Name Is” became a career-defining song for Eminem, even if it didn’t chart all that highly. It reached No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100, staying on the chart for 10 weeks. It didn’t become a huge hit. However, it got Eminem’s foot in the door when it became his first single to reach the top 40. “My Name Is” appeared on The Slim Shady LP. That LP reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200, staying on the chart for 105 weeks.

The character was brought to a wider audience when Eminem released “The Real Slim Shady.” That song which reached No. 4 and remained on the chart for 19 weeks. Eminem included that tune on the album The Marshall Mathers LP, which peaked at No. 1 for eight of its 173 weeks on the chart.

Slim Shady might be dead but you can’t keep a good villain down.