Elvis Presley‘s “Rubberneckin'” was a hit in the 1960s and it became a hit again in the 2000s. A dance artist remixed Elvis’ “Rubberneckin'” in honor of his father and brought the track back to the chart. The remix worked great. However, it didn’t live up to a similar Elvis song that became a hit around the same time.

The success of Elvis Presley’s ‘A Little Less Conversation’ remix led to another remix

Elvis’ “A Little Less Conversation” had a second life in 2002 when Junkie XL produced a remix of the track that appeared on the album Elvis: 30 #1 Hits. Junkie XL’s rearrangement reached No. 50 on the Billboard Hot 100, staying on the chart for nine weeks. The remix charted higher than the original song, which reached No. 69 and lasted on the chart for four weeks. Junkie XL’s “A Little Less Conversation” became a classic rock favorite. According to a 2003 Idobi Radio article, the success of the remix led to an inevitable follow-up.

“Last year’s overwhelming success of ‘A Little Less Conversation’ underscored the appeal of Elvis’ music to a contemporary audience and we are thrilled to continue this momentum with the new remix of ‘Rubberneckin’,'” said Joe DiMuro, Executive Vice President of BMG Strategic Marketing Group. “We anticipate it will achieve similar success, under the unique talents of Paul Oakenfold, and serve as an ideal precursor to the launch of Elvis: 2nd to None.” Elvis: 2nd to None was a compilation that served as the sequel to Elvis: 30 #1 Hits.

How the remix was a tribute to a deceased fan

Oakenfold explained his attitude toward the remix of “Rubberneckin’.” “My hope is that the remix of ‘Rubberneckin’ will introduce Elvis’ music to millions of new, young listeners and help create a new generation of fans,” Oakenfold said. “I was drawn to this project primarily due to the influence of my father who was a dedicated Elvis fan and, with his passing, it is a tribute to him.”

The original version of the track is a poop song with some undercurrents of soul and funk. It’s pretty typical of the hits the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll put out after his ’68 Comeback Special brought him back into the spotlight. Shockingly, the suggestive tune was released to promote Change of Habit, an Elvis film about nuns. Oakenfold took the track in a completely different direction. His version of “Rubberneckin'” is an electronic song suited for 2000s dancefloors. While the tune has some dated lyrics, both versions of the track work on a musical level.

How Elvis Presley’s ‘Rubberneckin” and its remix performed

The original version of “Rubberneckin'” was released alongside the easy-listening ballad “Don’t Cry Daddy.” Talk about a study in contrasts! The songs reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the chart for 13 weeks.

The remix of “Rubberneckin'” was nowhere near as successful. It peaked at No. 94 on the Billboard Hot 100, staying on the chart for two weeks. Oakenfold’s remix did not recapture the success of Junkie XL’s “A Little Less Conversation.” Despite this, it’s a lot of fun.

Oakenfold’s “Rubberneckin'” isn’t just a danceable remix. It’s a tribute to his father.